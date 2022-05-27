How to use a controller with the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck lets players take their Steam library on the go. It is like a Nintendo Switch and a PC had a baby. Valve put a lot of work into it and the integration it has with the Steam app itself is incredible. Nearly all of the functionality from the PC application can be found on the system.

This means that even though it has its own buttons and joysticks, players can opt to use a controller instead. Wired controllers can simply be plugged in and wireless ones can be connected via Bluetooth.

How to get a controller to work on Steam Deck

It is easy to connect a controller or gamepad to the Steam Deck (Image via Valve)

There are a ton of controller options to use on Valve's popular handheld device. Many wireless controllers use Bluetooth functionality to connect to their respective consoles and can do the same to work with the Steam Deck.

Follow these steps to ensure the wireless controller connects properly:

Go to Settings on the device.

Select Bluetooth and make sure to turn it on.

Pick a wireless controller to use.

Hold the pairing button or simply power on the controller depending on the type.

After pairing or being picked up via Bluetooth, the controller should appear on the screen.

Highlight it under "Available to pair" and press A on the system itself.

This will make the controller work just as the buttons on the device would. It will even read the controller's UI to ensure that button inputs match the specific buttons on the controller being used.

When it comes to wired controllers, it is even simpler:

Plug the wired controller, with a USB-C style cord, into the device

That's really it. It should be recognized and functional instantly. As well, controllers with USB-A cords can be plugged into a USB-C adapter and then into the Deck with no connectivity problems.

Controllers that work with the Steam Deck

A look at a docking station that can be used with the Steam Deck (Image via Valve)

Valve has confirmed which controllers the SteamOS can operate with. It is the same as the PC app. Here are all of the official SteamOS compatible controllers that can be used on the Deck:

Steam Controller

PlayStation DualShock 4

PlayStation 5 DualSense

Xbox 360 Controller

Xbox One Controller

Xbox Series X/S Controller

XInput Controllers

DirectInput Gamepads

Valve has also stated that some non-official gamepads may work. It just depends on the type, so it doesn't hurt to try adapting perhaps a Wii controller or Gamecube controller to see if it will connect.

Multiple controllers, even of different kinds, can be connected at the same time. If the game being played allows it, four or more controllers or gamepads can be connected wirelessly.

When it comes to multiple wired controllers, the device only has one USB-C port. A hub or docking station can be purchased, however, to allow for more than one wired controller at a time.

