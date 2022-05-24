How to repair your Steam Deck with iFixit parts

Valve's new handheld, the Steam Deck, has finally hit the market. The device has been highly hyped up since its launch as it was advertised to be the first handheld capable of running modern PC video games. With the hook of the system being its image as a PC-on-the-go, the Steam Deck caters heavily to PC gamers.

With the news of the company iFixit being the ones making the components for the system, many consumers are excited about the ease of repair of the system. This also saves players the risk of buying replacement parts from some shady third-party websites, as iFixit's affordable replacement parts are official for the console.

However, for consumers who do not have a degree in IT, the idea of having to repair their Steam Decks can be intimidating. Like lots of other electronics, if the consumer has a problem with their system, it can often lead to them converting it to an expensive paperweight to avoid the headache of taking it to a shop for fixes.

iFixit's easy-to-use line of replacement Steam Deck parts

iFixit's website also features an array of repair guides for a cascade of different everyday electronics (Image via Valve)

iFixit's official Steam Deck store page is filled to the brim with all sorts of replacement parts consumers may find themselves needing one day. The store has everything from as little as replacement rubber coverings for thumbsticks to repairs as critical as a screen replacement.

Everything is under 100 USD too.

iFixit's website also features an array of repair guides for a cascade of different everyday electronics consumers have in their households. For the Steam Deck, the site has a guide for fixing every part of the device.

The guides tell consumers what tools they need, how to conduct the repair, and a link to the part on the site store.

For those truly committed, iFixit's site even features complete teardowns of the system. It also features an in-depth look at the system's mainboard.

For users who feel like the system needs longer battery life, the system has a battery storage mode. The site features a guide on how to enable this feature on the system.

The guides on these sites go into incredible detail about how long each fix will take. It also provides a difficulty ranking of how hard these repairs are to pull off for the standard consumer.

For the more electrically-oriented repairs, the guides also tell the consumer whether or not they should drain their batteries beforehand.

As previously stated, for gamers in need of repairs, the guides display the required tools for the job. iFixit has a section on its website dedicated to purchasing tools and toolkits for various technological fixes. The store page for these devices and kits can be found here.

For players needing immediate repairs on their new system, iFixit's website is truly a one-stop-shop. With it having everything available for the console, individuals can cut out the middle man of buying new parts through sketchy third-party sites and get them straight from the source.

Edited by Ravi Iyer