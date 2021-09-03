Valorant devs set to enforce TPM and Secure boost for Windows 11 users

Valorant has gained massive popularity since its release last year. Within the span of a year, many players have tried this game and enjoyed it as well. Valorant currently gets more than 14 million monthly users.

To keep the game entertaining for its players, Valorant developers are always putting in some hard work every day. Moreover, to improve the gameplay experience of their players, Valorant developers have taken some strict majors in the past. Vanguard, Riot's anti-cheat system, protects the game from hackers. Players are restricted from any kind of use of third-party software.

Riot has recently started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot to play Valorant on Windows 11. According to the developers, it will ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant.

Riot is trying to improve its competitive integrity in Valorant

Since its release last year, Riot has tried to keep Valorant more user friendly. To improve the competitive integrity of the game, the developers have introduced their own anti-cheat system.

Riot uses a strong anti-cheat system which helps the game to be free from any hackers. The game detects any use of third-party software quite efficiently and hands a permanent ban to the users.

Since the launch of Windows 11, Riot has enhanced their security level as well. Developers are set to enforce both TPM and Secure boot to play Valorant on Windows 11.

Players on Windows 11 are getting a message:

This build of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 and secure boot to be enable in order to play.

This will make it much harder to cheat. In addition to that, HWID bans will not be bypassed due to how TPM works, but this strategy should be adopted.

Valorant has started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot if YOU are playing on Windows 11 to ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity pic.twitter.com/qgTM1yNqdA — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) September 3, 2021

Riot believes it will help protect the game from hackers. It also assures that Valorant developers are ready to upgrade themselves with a continuous changing process.

Its to ensure and maintain competitive integrity, would you want a game filled with ragehackers and closet cheaters, or do you want players that are honest and in your skill level — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) September 3, 2021

How to enable Secure Boot and TPM on Windows 11:

Players can use these simple steps to enable Secure Boot and TPM on Windows 11:

Step 1: Go to system BIOS (usually by turning on your PC and rapidly pressing F2 or F12 or Del key, depending on your motherboard manufacturer.)

Step 2: Find secure boot and TPM and enable those.

Riot has always been known for its own strategies to maintain competitive integrity in the game. They are once again trying to lead that with this step as well.

