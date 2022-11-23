Black Friday deal: Get this Lenovo Chromebook laptop for under $80

The pre-holiday shopping event, Black Friday, is almost here, leading retailers to take advantage of the hype to nurture their sales numbers.

Shopping enthusiasts can now access massive early Black Friday deals on fan-favorite electronic commodities via platforms like Best Buy, Amazon, and more.

Out of all the early pre-holiday offers currently available across retail outlets, an intriguing deal surrounding the Lenovo Chromebook 3 has caught massive attention. Interested customers can grab the notebook for less than $80, which is astonishingly affordable.

Get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at an astonishing Black Friday-special price tag of $79

Lenovo has proven to be one of the most popular laptop computer brands for productivity and gaming. The Chromebook 3, with its compact but useful design, is extremely student-friendly. It is also perfect for basic computing needs and offers a long battery life.

Currently, you can grab the $79 Black Friday deal on the said Lenovo Chromebook via Best Buy. Originally priced at $139, the laptop is currently sporting a $60 off. Unfortunately, other retailers have not listed the same discount. At the time of writing, it seems to be a Best Buy exclusive.

Looking to avoid the online platform? Due to the popularity of the item, online stocks may run out for your pin code. In such cases, you can pick up the notebook at the same Black Friday discount from a Best Buy outlet.

Best Buy has also listed a split-up payment plan for the Lenovo Chromebook 3 via Zip. You can select Zip from under 'Other payment options' when you choose to purchase the laptop via the website.

Buyers will also receive two free items with the Chromebook as part of the Black Friday deal:

Webroot - Internet Security with Antivirus Protection (3 Devices) (6-Month Subscription) - Android, Apple iOS, Chrome, Mac OS, Windows [Digital] Free YouTube Premium for three months (new subscribers only)

The Lenovo Chromebook 3: What does it include?

Google's in-house operating system is known for its powerful in-built virus protection system. In addition to thousands of Android apps from the PlayStore, Chrome OS promises extraordinary system and battery optimization.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is undoubtedly one of the most reliable Chrome OS-based laptops available currently. It sports an 11.3-inch HD display, 4GB system memory, and 64GB eMMC storage. The advanced storage capabilities also help with streamlined data management and ensure fast boot-up times and support for high-definition video playback.

The notebook will easily support basic multitasking needs and may be suitable for light gaming sessions. Most importantly, it rules in terms of portability, weighing in at around 2.42 lbs and sporting a thin 0.67" edge. The 3-cell Lithium-Polymer battery supports up to 10 hours of usage with a single charge.

Other features include a built-in media reader, impeccable wireless connectivity via WiFi 5 - 802.11 ac technology, a built-in webcam and microphone, and an additional combo port for headphones and microphones.

Note that the Lenovo Chromebook 3 doesn't come with a CD/DVD drive to ensure its compact factor.

At $79, this may be the best Black Friday deal to grab in 2022.

