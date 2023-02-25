How to save your game in Sons of the Forest

The saving option is imperative knowledge for a player in a survival game, and it's no different in Sons of the Forest. Danger lurks around every nook and cranny, and it is best advised to know how they can save their progress during their adventures, lest they lose it all upon a random death.

The early access period for Sons of the Forest finally began on February 23, and survival horror video game fans have been flocking to dive into the title ever since. At the time of writing, the game has already seen an all-time peak of 350,105 concurrent. The number is sure to rise in the upcoming weeks.

This article describes how players can save during their Sons of the Forest playthrough.

Everything you need to know about saving your game in Sons of the Forest

Given that the new title from Endnight Games does not feature an autosave feature, players need to know how to save their game while exploring the overworld in-game. They can do the same by simply creating a place to sleep, with the tent shelter being the most accessible option they can build early on.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame



Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building!



youtube.com/watch?v=LpNDrr… Hey everyone,Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building! Hey everyone, Check out our latest trailer focused on multiplayer and building!youtube.com/watch?v=LpNDrr…

Players can quickly build the tent shelter with the help of 1x Tarp and 1x Stick, which can easily be found at the beginning of the playthrough. A tarp can be found at the helicopter crash site, while sticks can be scattered across the ground.

When both materials are collected, players must equip the tarp from the inventory by opening the latter with the I key. They will then need to look at the ground and place the tarp where they want to. They can rotate how they place the tarp with the Q and R keys before placing it.

Once the tarp has been placed on the ground, players will need to make their way to one of the corners of the tarp until they notice a white dotted arrow appear. Players will then have to press left-click, and their character will introduce a stick to pull it up.

Once the shelter is up, the player will notice two prompts when they go near the structure - one of them is to save the game (Hold E), and the other is to go to sleep (Hold Z). There are ten save slots for players in Sons of the Forest.

Given that players need to survive amidst hordes of cannibals. At the same time, they scavenge, craft, and try to survive; they are advised to use the save option in-game judiciously so they don't lose any progress they have made in their playthrough due to unexpected death.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the commercially successful cult classic survival video game The Forest. Developed by Endnight Games, the latter was released into early access in 2014 and later received its full release in 2018. The sequel's initial reviews from critics and players alike have been hugely positive, with praise heaped on the chilling and haunting environment in which players find themselves.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame Hey Everyone,



Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.



the team endnight Hey Everyone,Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.the team endnight

The horror quotient has been dialed up in Sons of the Forest, and the game is already one of the best-selling titles on Steam. The early access release even saw Steam crash as hundreds of thousands of players flocked to try their hands at surviving in the title. The only caveat currently reported is the issue of crashing that players have been facing ever since its launch.

Poll : 0 votes