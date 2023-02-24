Sons of the Forest guide: How to craft and use Molotov Cocktails

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to 2014’s survival game, The Forest. If you play on PC, you are in luck as it was released on February 23, 2023, on Steam. The game will have you survive and endure the many dangers in the forest using weapons and tools. You can craft a Molotov Cocktail using Alcohol and Cloth.

You will come across a variety of containers across the world, especially in the vicinity of the camps, which contain Cloth. You can also find Alcohol in a similar manner and then go to the inventory menu and craft the Molotov Cocktail. To use it in combat, you must ignite it by using a Lighter.

Crafting and using Molotov Cocktail in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival-horror game that pits you in the middle of a forest where you have to brave the wild. This world is dangerous and populated by mutants, cannibals, and other hostile foes. The Molotov Cocktail is an excellent weapon of choice to deal with a group of enemies.

To craft the item, use the following steps:

Press the I button on the keyboard to open the Inventory menu. Right-click on the Alcohol on the crafting table and then on the cloth to combine both of them. There is a cog or a gear icon on the top right of the table. Holding the right mouse button will rotate the cog and the crafting will conclude after a few seconds.

Craft Molotov Cocktail using Alcohol and Cloth (Image via Endnight Games)

Once you are done crafting it, you can use it in combat to get out of sticky situations. Despite the limited area of effect, the resulting fire significantly damages the enemies surrounding you.

To use the Molotov Cocktail, you must:

Press the L button on the keyboard to equip the Lighter. Hold the L button to light the Molotov Cocktail. Once ignited, you can press the left mouse button to hurl it. You can assign any key of your choice to the action as well.

Use the L button to bring up the Lighter (Image via Endnight Games)

Whenever you find yourself surrounded by enemies, don't hesitate to light them on fire using the Molotov Cocktail. You can also use melee weapons like the axe or resort to shotguns and pistols to defeat your foes.

More about Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest tasks you to track down a missing person on an uncharted island. This remote landscape is populated by horrific creatures that you must fight alone or tag along with friends. You begin this twisted adventure from a site where there's a crashed chopper. There is a lot of loot around the area, so make sure you keep an eye out.

You can fortify your base, collect materials, and build weapons and tools to survive the horrors in the Sons of the Forest. You are free to do whatever you please as long as you live to see another day in this hellish locale.

Sons of the Forest provides you with food, but there are potentially poisonous ones like berries and mushrooms. You can create fires using sticks to keep you cozy at colder temperatures and cook food. You will require the Lighter to ignite the sticks as well.

Sons of the Forest is larger in size than its predecessor and you can sink a lot of hours into this survival-horror game. If you dive into it solo, you can work with Kelvin, who is an AI companion. This is a new addition to the franchise and you can leverage him to aid you in survival activities.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame Hey Everyone,

Sons Of The Forest is now available in Early Access on Steam! Hey Everyone, Sons Of The Forest is now available in Early Access on Steam!

Sons of the Forest is currently only available on PC. There is no official statement on whether the game shall be released on consoles. Given its popularity on Steam, there is a strong possibility of it arriving on current-gen consoles as well. Meanwhile, the game is facing some issues like being stuck on loading screens.

