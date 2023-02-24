PlayStation Plus March 2023 lineup includes Battlefield 2042, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and more

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Battlefield 2042 are among the most prominent names that have been confirmed for the PlayStation Plus catalog. Both games and a host of other titles will be added to the monthly catalog, allowing plenty of freedom to all existing subscribers.

The rumors that were doing the rounds earlier on social media have been confirmed, and the upcoming variety seems quite remarkable.

The upcoming list adds to the continuous endeavors by Sony to make its gaming service more competitive, battling it out with the Xbox Game Pass. Following a rebranding last year, PlayStation’s service now offers a lot more to players across all three tiers. In terms of monthly games, plenty of premium AAA titles have been added, and March appears to be no different.

The PlayStation Plus catalog will grab plenty of headlines due to the wide variety of upcoming titles on offer. It contains some big-ticket entries like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which combines two of the best games from the franchise. It’s not just first-party products being offered, as Battlefield 2042 and Ghostwire Tokyo make affairs quite spicy.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Battlefield 2042 will be in high demand after they enter PlayStation Plus in March

The March lineup seems interesting as it has a little bit of everything, and even includes a game that falls under Xbox. Apart from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Battlefield 2042, a day-one release is also coming. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the entire catalog of games that subscribers will get to enjoy in March.

TCMFGames ❄️ @TCMF2 Sony jumped ahead of leakers and just revealed PS PLUS for March



- PS5 | Playstation Sony jumped ahead of leakers and just revealed PS PLUS for March - PS5 | Playstation https://t.co/X5cxrSMuuy

Battlefield 2042 PS5/PS4

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Code Vein PS4

Minecraft Dungeons PS4

Rainbow Six Extraction

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Tchia

Ghostwire Tokyo

Out of all the games, Code Vein, Battlefield 2042, and Minecraft Dungeons are entering the PlayStation Plus as monthly offerings. The remainder, including the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, will join the monthly-subscription catalog.

Ghostwire Tokyo’s inclusion isn’t surprising, as the game hasn’t sold exceptionally. It’s also being included on the Xbox Game Pass in March, and PlayStation Plus seems to follow the same.

Tchia is an indie game that’s getting day one entry upon its release in March. It’s an explorative game where players enjoy the vast open world and all its riches, and it could provide an excellent opportunity for those who love such titles.

Minecraft Dungeons is another exciting title that will be coming to March’s list. After all, it has a strong association with Microsoft, which directly owns the game. It comes at a time when the CMA in the UK has been looking stringently at the Activision deal.

It remains to be seen how popular Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and the other games in the catalog will be. As for Battlefield 2042, it’s another chance for DICE and EA to show how much improvement has been made with the latest changes.

Poll : 0 votes