Why Battlefield 2042 is yet to become playable even after the latest update in September 2022

Battlefield 2042 is a classic example of a product that refuses to meet expectations no matter how much time and effort is given to it. It all started with the disaster of a launch in 2021 when the game quickly became one of the worst-reviewed titles on Steam.

Be it a lack of content or the overall quality of the game, DICE has failed to meet the expectations of the players in more than one way. Unfortunately for fans, not much has changed as the title continues to be in a dire state. What will surprise many is that the game's conditions have improved content-wise.

The game has had two seasons so far, with the second one just starting. Both have breathed fresh life into Battlefield 2042 and added certain things that fans had been asking for a long time. According to DICE, there are more changes on the way, and it should look like an excellent game from the outset. Sadly, it isn't one, and there are plenty of reasons for that.

Battlefield 2042 is yet to recover from all the major issues it has had since its launch

A great game requires certain ticks to be worth a player's time. Battlefield 2042 is a premium AAA title, and EA assured players of many things when the first trailer was launched. The initial setbacks were evident from the closed beta when there seemed to be some glaring issues.

Sadly for fans, the issues weren't resolved; if anything, the volume and number of problems have increased. The game's problem wasn't just the barebones content, as what was present in the game was there in a broken manner. In an internal meeting, EA even accepted that no other title in the series had contained so many bugs.

The amount of time that it has taken DICE to implement fundamental changes has irritated many players. Features like a functional scoreboard and in-game voice chat should have been there from the very beginning, considering that Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game. And yet, players had to wait nearly six months to get voice chat.

Season One did have some positives, with the Exposure map winning over many fans. The initial euphoria died as they got bored after repeatedly playing on the same map. Other variants not being great didn't help to make things easier as some of them resulted in Battlefield 2042 being mocked as a "walking simulator."

Both seasons can be claimed to have improved the game, and Battlefield 2042 today is far better than what it used to be at launch. Season Two has added some valuable content as well in the form of new maps and weapons. The M16 gun has excited the fans, although it's not devoid of criticism as well. As for the new map, it's an improvement on those that came with the full release.

That doesn't necessarily mean it has become a game worth someone's time or money. To put matters into perspective, Battlefield 4, till date, has significantly more weapon choices. Battlefield V, released in 2018, has more players than the current one, according to Steam's player count. Both these points are strong indicators that Battlefield 2042 is yet to have what it takes.

The specialist system has been a hot mess since its launch, and DICE has proposed changes. However, they will only come in Season Three, so players will still have to bear with a system that has caused many players to give up.

Then there are the eternal issues of bugs, some of which are still in the game. The broken aim with the mouse is yet to be fixed, and many feel that it will never be repaired. When someone assesses the quality of the title, the difference between it and a title like Call of Duty: Warzone (despite being far from being called a great game) is evident.

Battlefield 2042 continues to be a far cry from what a suitable title in the franchise once used to be. While there have been improvements, they have come too late and not in enough amount. New members should stay away for now, especially with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 coming up in a couple of months. It's worth playing for someone who has already bought it, though.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan