"Too little too late": Battlefield 2042 players react to change from specialists to classes

It's better late than never, and Battlefield 2042 seems to follow the mantra. After months of complaints from players worldwide, DICE has finally decided to change the ill-received specialist system.

As a replacement, a new class system will be introduced in future updates. For many who still play the title, it's a bittersweet moment that has taken a year to arrive.

For some unexplained reason, DICE earlier decided to bring a specialist system to Battlefield 2042. While it retains some similarities with the earlier class system, the specialists have a more personalized nature to their character setup.

While it looked promising at the outset, things were quite different in reality. There have been continuous complaints from users regarding the specialist system.

Many have publicly expressed their desire for EA and DICE to roll back the system and bring back the original class system. It appears that the developers have finally given in to the demand, although it might have come a bit too late.

Battlefield 2042 gamers have always wanted class system over specialists

DICE officially informed the good news on August 23 as they shared their plans. Under the new system, there will be four classes, and players can pick from them.

Every class will have its utility, strengths, and weaknesses, and users must emphasize those to win the battles. While it's slightly different from what they wanted earlier, most consider it a win.

For many, the decision is a major relief given how long they have asked for specialists to be removed. One user still couldn't understand why it has taken DICE up to season three to make this change.

While DICE has claimed to have an entire team working on Battlefield 2042, most gamers are far from convinced. One person even believes the fewer developers is the prime reason why it has taken them so long to revert to the class system.

Some feel that the decision is to do with competition and the future release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. DICE has already lost lots of players, and the last thing they will want is for their game to go dead once Activision releases its latest product.

One Reddit user added that DICE could have brought the system in season two. However, they will wait and see what happens with the title till its end before deciding whether investing additional time and money will be worth it.

While the change has been welcomed by many, this isn't the same class system found in earlier series games. One gamer is quite irritated that DICE is shoving the same specialists into classes.

It could also be because the specialists are hard coded to the game and can't be removed entirely.

The uniforms of the specialists have been another area of concern as players often get confused between enemies and allies. Some are hoping against hope that there will be some development in this area to help improve the gameplay.

One user also feels that DICE shouldn't be praised despite taking the correct step. They believe that everyone has been asking for this change in Battlefield 2042 for a long time, and the developers should have taken some action earlier.

While the class system is an improvement over the current one in Battlefield 2042, there's still a lot of skepticism among gamers. Some are unsure how exactly the classes will fit into the title. Others feel that the new system is just a reskinned version of the same old specialists.

Only the future can tell if this step will be enough to revive the interest of the players.

