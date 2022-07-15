"Give us Battlefield back please": Battlefield 2042 players want DICE to bring back the allocation system for vehicles for variety

Vehicles play a major role in Battlefield 2042 and can be the deciding factor between winning and losing. Some of the vehicles are significantly better than the rest, which leads to a classic issue - a lack of variety on the field. Naturally, many players have been asking for a change to the system to ensure that teams will be limited to a certain number for a particular vehicle.

Since Battlefield 2042 was released, players have complained about two major problems. The first was with bugs and poor overall quality, which infuriated many passionate fans, and the other problem is with the execution and gameplay designs as many basic features are still missing in the game. On top of all that, things like vehicular variety and specialists have been some of the more popular issues that are frequently discussed on social media platforms like Reddit. A Redditor has come up with a potential solution for the allocation system for vehicles and the Reddit community wants DICE to do something about it.

The Battlefield 2042 community wants DICE to implement a system that will increase the variety of vehicles in the warzone

The main post was made by Reddit user u/Oxygen_pls. The Redditor wants DICE to bring back the older allocation system that puts a limit on the maximum number of each vehicle. This ensures that every team will have to use several types of vehicles and not one or two particular types again and again.

Other users also voiced their opinions on the issue, and many of them are also in favor of a fixed allocation for vehicles. One player even mocked those who don't believe in it by stating that it's just a way for them to always use the vehicles that are good in the meta.

Some users even feel that the problem exists because the people who worked on the game have not played any of the previous battlefield games.

Some players even feel that the vehicle spawn in Battlefield 2042 is completely broken and the older system in games like Battlefield 4 worked much better for everyone.

Large maps in the current game have been a cause for concern as it has led to the title being called a 'walking simulator.' One player mentioned that even Battlefield 4 had huge maps but they were never a problem due to the type of vehicles that were available.

Some players are quite baffled as many great features from previous games haven't been incorporated into the latest release.

Other players are upset because while DICE is slowly trying to fix the game, it seems to be missing the ability to completely solve the problem and implement the correct solution.

Some seem to believe that some of the developers working on the project may not have played any FPS games at all.

A proper vehicular system can solve two problems in Battlefield 2042. While it will help to increase the variety, players will also be able to traverse the huge in-game maps in a better way. It remains to be seen if DICE will bother itself with meeting the expectations of players.

