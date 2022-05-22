"They have to shut down this game": Battlefield 2042 players react to bug which completely breaks down maps

Battlefield 2042 is a title that still suffers from serial issues. When the game was released in 2021, the bugs created terrible problems for the players. It was also one of the main reasons the game got a plethora of negative reviews, as fans were extremely displeased with the available quality.

Despite the continuous work by DICE and reassurances from EA, the player posted what looks to be a terrible bug. In the video, the bug completely breaks the map's textures that the match is being played on to create huge problems.

Given the overall sentiment of the fans, others also expressed their opinions on the issue. Despite the updates, several players have complained that Battlefield 2042 still suffers from bugs.

The overall result is a disappointment for players as these bugs amplify the overall poor handling of the game. It can certainly be said that the bug shown in the video shouldn't be happening, considering the game's release date.

The Battlefield 2042 community reacts to a bizarre bug that breaks the maps in the game

The original video was posted by Reddit user u/kypeli, which looks like a completely broken mess. The maps are completely broken in the video, and there are effectively no floors.

While some of the floors seem completely invisible, players on the map appear to be floating. What seems to be irritating to users is the simple fact that the game has been around for more than six months since its release.

Other players also reacted to the overall state and condition of the game. One person commented that DICE should have named the current patch 0.4.1 instead of 4.1. Many believe that the game is still not in a finished state.

For some, it's quite strange that people are still playing Battlefield 2042. This is a result of a tremendous number of bugs, poor content and an overall lack of direction.

For some, this is a repeat of the same issue that they have experienced with every Battlfield game.

Funnily enough, some players think that such bugs are usually found in games that are two decades old.

Some even noticed that the way the player was holding the gun was wrong. This just shows the extent of the bugs and other problems that are still there in the game.

One person hilariously commented that the main post owner should be given a medal for playing Battlfield 2042.

After observing the bug, one player felt glad that they never reinstalled Battlefield 2042.

A player expressed a poor cycle of hope whenever Battlfield 2042 gets an update. However, they soon realize that the game hasn't really improved and all it follows is rage and anger.

While bugs related to maps aren't uncommon in video games, the matter gets worse because of the overall reception of Battlefield 2042. According to EA, the 2021 release has suffered from many bugs, and DICE has fought hard to combat the changes. However, some of the issues still remain, much to the agony of the players.

