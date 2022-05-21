"DICE are so incompetent it's just ridiculous": Battlefield 2042 players share their frustration with 64-player Breakthrough

The 128-player Breakthrough mode that Battlefield 2042 had introduced was truly one of its kind. When the game's trailer dropped in 2021, it was pretty clear that EA and DICE were concentrating on providing ultra-competitive massive battles. The 128-player Breakthrough was the epicenter of it.

Unfortunately, the mode was removed or nerfed in the most recent patch 4.1. This has led to tremendous fury among fans, and most of them aren't liking the new 64-player Breakthrough mode.

It's unclear what the exact reason for the decision DICE has taken. The player count in Battlefield 2042 has consistently reduced due to the game's poor quality. This could have been a strong possible reason, but many believe that DICE should have solved the problem.

According to them, removing a mode that helped set the video game aside seems like an abysmal decision. To make it worse, the model appears to be falling out of fan expectations after the change.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to Breakthrough mode with lesser players

The main post was made by Reddit user u/HisXlency, who spoke about the earlier 128-player mode. The user stated that they truly loved the chaos, and as imperfect as it was, they still managed to have fun. However, they're no longer getting the joy of having to play the mode with a significantly lesser number of maximum players.

Other users also shared their opinions, as the decision hasn't been popular. One player stated that the far cry on the issue once again implies that the receding player count in the game isn't the problem. They believe that the maps suffer from flawed designs and that no additional tweaking of other things will fix that.

Another player also added that the maps need a total rework, but it shouldn't be too hard based on the changes that DICE is supposedly making to the existing ones.

Several people blamed the map design, some of whom believed that the game mode was just made a scapegoat for failures in other areas.

One user also suggested that lowering the frequency of vehicles or making them exclusive to vehicular combat would also have helped balance the mode and reduce the problems.

Some find it quite bizarre that DICE has removed a mode that was not only liked but also marketed by the publishers before the release of Battlefield 2042.

For some, having the option to play what they want is essential. They are unhappy that the choice has been snatched from them.

The removed game mode was one of the big reasons why some people bought Battlefield 2042 in the first place. Now that the mode has been taken out of the game, they no longer have an incentive to play.

Some even believe that poor map designs and specialists are the things spoiling the game. Until and unless those are fixed, there will be no recovery for the game.

One person even blamed the lack of crossplay by EA for this mess. Having full crossplay will have led players of different generational consoles to play with and against each other. This would have reduced the problem of not having enough players.

The overall reception of Battlefield 2042, in general, has been very negative. It feels like DICE is turning an already bad game into a worse one if one player is to be believed.

Throughout the life cycle of Battlefield 2042, there have been plenty of bad decisions. These decisions have resulted in poor performance, excessive bugs, and customer dissatisfaction.

It remains to be seen how many people are saddened by the removal of the 128-player Breakthrough mode. However, this is one decision that EA and DICE may regret later on.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar