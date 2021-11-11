Every map available in Battlefield 2042

Maps are the cornerstones of any first-person shooter, and Battlefield 2042 is no different in that regard. This year, the maps in the franchise's latest entry will be set up in a different manner, as there are separate modes and a much larger scale compared to past games.

In normal Conquest modes, the player count has doubled and that means larger maps are needed. There will be seven large-scale maps for players to jump into once Battlefield 2042 launches. Additionally, there are a small handful of maps that can be used via the Portal section of the game.

Battlefield 2042 base game and Portal maps

There are 13 maps in total within Battlefield 2042, but they are split up into different sections of the game. Base game modes will contain seven maps that are unique to the game and were designed keeping in mind the larger modes.

Battlefield 2042 base game maps:

Kaleidoscope

Manifest

Orbital

Discarded

Renewal

Hourglass

Breakaway

The maps in Battlefield 2042 are much larger than Conquest or Breakthrough in order to compensate for the higher player numbers. Since up to 128 players can jump into these games, some of the objective points are broken up into two to keep the action going. For example, instead of Point B, there are Points B1 and B2.

While the new maps in the game are massive and can support all kinds of modes, there will only be seven at launch, which may seem small or just barely on par compared to past games. However, the Portal mode in Battlefield 2042 will introduce even more classic maps.

Portal mode maps in Battlefield 2042

There are six classic maps available in Battlefield 2042, and 13 maps overall that players can choose from in their games. Below, all of the classic maps and their original games are listed.

Portal classic maps:

Battle of the Bulge - Battlefield 1942

El Alamein - Battlefield 1942

Arica Harbor - Battlefield Bad Company 2

Valparaiso - Battlefield Bad Company 2

Caspian Border - Battlefield 3

Noshahr Canals - Battlefield 3

Considering that Battlefield 2042 will be a live service game, it's likely that more maps could make appearances down the line. So, players should keep an eye out for further content.

