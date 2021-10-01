Top 5 FPS games to play before the release of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042, developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts, is the seventeenth installment of the Battlefield series and a successor to Battlefield V that was released in 2018.

The game, which was set for an initial release date of October 22, has now been postponed to November 19 due to the pandemic. So in the meantime, here are some of the Top 5 FPS games that players might enjoy until Battlefield 2042 secures a spot in the game library!

5 best games to enjoy until the release of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is set to come out for all leading consoles and PC on November 19, 2021. Here are a few games that the players can enjoy until then.

5) Splitgate

Developer: 1047 Games

A free-to-play game inspired by Halo and Portal, that rewards players for their raw skills over different abilities, is gaining a lot of popularity lately. The gameplay and gun mechanics is very similar to the Halo series. At the same time, it allows the player to make portals across two different parts of the map and get a kill from an off-angle.

There are ten modes, out of which Team Deathmatch, VIP, Team Oddball, Team Shotty Snipers are some of the most popular choices. Initially, the player won't be able to pick and choose - they can only cycle through randomly selected modes until they've unlocked Level 10.

Splitgate’s don't-pay-to-win model might interest players to pick up Battlefield 2042 since they also follow a similar model. The game was released on May 24, 2019 for Linux and Microsoft Windows on Steam, and on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on July 27, 2021.

4) Escape From Tarkov

Developer: Battlestate Games

This multiplayer FPS game is one of the most realistic and hardcore shooter survival games out there. Set in the fictional city of Tarkov, this game has often been compared to the military simulation series, ARMA.

With in-depth customization along with a minimalistic HUD that doesn’t even display the number of bullets left, Escape From Tarkov provides players with a gameplay that is very unlike other shooter games on the market.

The most popular mode of this game is Raids, which can constitute up to 14 players. Each Raid lasts between 15-45 minutes, depending upon the map. Escape From Tarkov’s heavy customization and the use of different items might also intrigue players who prefer the characteristics of Battlefield 2042.

Escape from Tarkov is a PC-exclusive game, as of the time of writing this article.

3) Battlefield 4

Developer: DICE

A sequel to 2011’s Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 was released in 2013, and quikcly became one of the greatest hits of the DICE franchise. The story is about the fictional “War of 2020” between the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, and the Russian Federation.

Weapon customization in the game is pretty basic, involving different weapon attachments and camouflage skins. Players can choose their gameplay style via four classes: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon.

Players can avail Battlefield 4 on PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

2) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Developer: Treyarch and Raven Software

Set in early 1980's Cold War, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest installment of its franchise. The story has three possible endings, which depend upon the player’s choices in game.

Activision has brought some of the old elements from Black Ops 2 into the multiplayer section. The most popular mode, Team Deathmatch, consists of two teams having 5–6 players each, getting kills until one team scores 100 points (1 kill = 1 point).

The most common powerup that can be seen is the Spy Plane. It’s one of the easiest to unlock and is pretty helpful during a fight, allowing the player to see where enemy targets are on the map. Spy Plane is the 1980's equivalent of Black Ops 2’s UAV, keeping the winning formula for the series alive.

Players might be interested in Battlefield 2042 since these two franchises share a fair similarity in gameplay.

1) Battlefield V

Developer: DICE

The sixteenth installment of the Battlefield series focused mostly on the party-based features and mechanics. It is based on World War 2 and is a thematic continuation of its predecessor Battlefield 1, that was based on World War 1.

The game features several new multiplayer modes, including the "Continuous" campaign mode, the BR mode "Firestorm", and "Grand Operations". However, the multiplayer is mostly famous for “Conquest” and “Breakthrough” modes, where different parts of the map need to be captured.

Also Read

The classes include Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon; a slight change from its previous counterpart, Battlefield 4.

Battlefield V is available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan