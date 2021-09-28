Battlefield 2042 Open Beta: Minimum and recommended system requirement for PC

EA has officially announced the Open Beta dates for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 in early October.

Battlefield 2042 takes the iconic combined arms large-scale first-person military shooter experience to the near-future era, last seen in Battlefield 3 and 4. Developed by Dice and published by EA, the Battlefield series has established itself as one of the most iconic FPS franchises.

From massive scale weather effects such as tornadoes to 128 player modes, Battlefield 2042 brings a lot of new additions to the franchise. Battlefield 2042 also includes the Battlefield Portal, which brings back weapons and vehicles from previous Battlefield titles, along with remakes of older maps.

What are the minimum and recommended system spec requirements for Battlefield 2042 Open Beta PC?

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta kicks off from October 6 with early access for pre-ordered players and from October 8 with open access. The Open Beta will include the classic Conquest mode on the Orbital map with newer gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) supporting 128 players. Players will have four of the launch ten specialists to play around with.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will be available on PC via Origin and Steam. The system requirements for the game are as follows,

General PC Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB

Minimum PC Requirements:

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Recommended PC Requirements:

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The system requirement is quite optimized for PC, especially supporting the lower end GTX 1050 Ti, which is more than a couple of years old at this point. However, the 100 GB install size for the Open Beta has fans wondering.

Nevertheless, fans are quite excited to jump into a conquest match on Orbital when the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta kicks off.

