Battlefield 2042 Open Beta: Early access dates, platforms, specialists, and more

EA has officially announced the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta, set for the second week of October, with players getting early access a couple of days before.

Battlefield, developed by Dice and published by Electronic Arts, is one of the most recognizable military first-person shooters. The series is known for its iconic massive scale battle with the use of combined arms.

The latest iteration of Battlefield 2042 takes the series back to the near-future-era setting, previously visited in Battlefield 3 and 4. Ever since its announcement, fans have been holding their breath in anticipation.

After much speculation, EA officially announced the Open Beta dates for Battlefield 2042, along with a brand new trailer.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta set for October 8 to 9

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will let players play conquest mode on the Orbital map, with newer gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) supporting up to 128 players.

The Open Beta will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The dates for open beta are as follows,

October 05, 2021 - Pre-Load

October 06, 2021 - Early Access start

October 07, 2021 - Early Access end

October 08, 2021 - Open Access start

October 09, 2021 - Open Access end

October 10, 2021 - Closing

The timings for the different regions are as follows

12:00 PDT - Los Angles

02:00 CDT - Mexico City

03:00 EDT - New York

04:00 BRT - Sao Paulo

07:00 UTC - Amsterdam

08:00 BST - London

09:00 CEST - Stockholm/ Berlin

10:00 MSK - Moscow

15:00 HKT - Hong Kong

16:00 JST - Tokyo

17:00 AEST - Sydney

The specialists for Open Beta are as follows,

Webster MaCkay

Maria Falck

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele

Conquest, the classic Battlefield mode, has been reworked in Battlefield 2042 to account for the larger map size and increased player count. Instead of individual control points, players now need to capture several flags, which make up the sector. It will certainly be interesting to jump into conquest mode on Orbital, next to an imminent rocket launch.

Players are looking forward to jumping into the Open Beta and experiencing Battlefield 2042.

