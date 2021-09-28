Battlefield 2042’s September beta dates leaked for October; is the game in trouble?

According to a recent leak, Battlefield 2042’s open beta dates have been set for the first week of October.

Developed by Dice, Battlefield is one of the most recognizable military first-person shooters. The series is known for its massive scale of battle with vehicles and a variety of weapon selection.

With the upcoming iteration, Battlefield 2042, EA and Dice are taking the series back to its near-future days setting of the Battlefield 3 and 4 eras, which made it famous.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on November 19 for all leading platforms.

Battlefield 2042 beta set for early October

Following the title’s reveal in June during the E3 season. Dice announced the launch date as October 22, with beta in September. However, quite recently, the game was delayed by almost a month to November 19.

According to a recent leak by the Chinese video-sharing website Bili Bili, a Battlefield 2042 event will last from October 6 to October 9. Speaking on the matter, well-known gaming industry insider Tom Henderson said:

“It’s from the Bili Bili live stream page and BF2042 was recently added to the general categories section. BF2042 has an official account on Bili Bili, so the info is real.”

He later confirmed that the official beta announcement with a trailer is set for Wednesday (September 29), though it is uncertain if EA and Dice will fast-track that due to the recent leak.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



It's unclear if the Bilibili leak will force them to release the trailer or not tomorrow though. Looks like the #BATTLEFIELD Beta announcement (with trailer) is scheduled for Wednesday.It's unclear if the Bilibili leak will force them to release the trailer or not tomorrow though. Looks like the #BATTLEFIELD Beta announcement (with trailer) is scheduled for Wednesday.



It's unclear if the Bilibili leak will force them to release the trailer or not tomorrow though.

Is Battlefield 2042 in trouble?

After the mixed reception of Battlefield V, Dice decided to take the series back to its near-future days and focus entirely on the multiplayer. Fans were initially a tad bit disappointed by the lack of campaign mode, but the addition of the Battlefield Portal made everyone genuinely excited for the entry.

However, the initial momentum seems to have stuttered a bit. There was a significant lack of actual gameplay footage other than a curated selection of trailers.

Battlefield 2042 was delayed by nearly a month and should be released close to the Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone integration.

At the moment, Call of Duty seems to have more momentum than Battlefield 2042 due to its subsequent hands-on beta experiences and continuous community engagement with Sledgehammer Games.

Besides the core multiplayer experience and Battlefield Portal, Battlefield 2042 will also have Hazard mode, supposedly a unique take on the battle royal genre.

But Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the most played free-to-play battle royale games, is supposed to receive a significant update days after to coincide with the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch. Hence, the sustainability of the Battlefield 2042 hazard mode is questionable, especially when the latter doesn’t have any information bar the name and few screenshots.

It is too early to say if Battlefield 2042 is in trouble. However, one thing is for sure, the initial momentum for the game seems to have slowed down. Hopefully, the upcoming beta will excite fans for the title.

