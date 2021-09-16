Battlefield 2042 has been delayed; does that give Call of Duty: Vanguard the edge?

Following rumors, EA officially confirmed Battlefield 2042’s delay by nearly a month. The game will now launch in the third week of November, getting pushed back by a month from its original release date.

Battlefield, EA’s flagship first-person military shooter, often goes head-to-head with Activision’s annualized first-person military shooter, Call of Duty. For 2021, the two series are again putting their best foot forward to become the go-to FPS games of fall 2021.

After a somewhat underwhelming response to 2018’s Battlefield 5, EA and Dice went back to the drawing board and decided to take the series back to what made it famous, the near-future setting of Battlefield 3 and 4.

Battlefield 2042 has been delayed to November 19, 2021

Battlefield 2042 had a strong announcement. From going back to the near future era to bringing back weapons, maps, and soldiers from previous games in Battlefield Portal, fans were beyond excited. However, the lack of proper gameplay made fans worried.

While both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite have had public hands-on experiences through beta and flight testing, Battlefield 2042 has had a small hands-on alpha test, and that too is under embargo. This created concern for the state of Battlefield 2042 and whether it was ready for an October 22, 2021 launch date.

Well-known games industry insider Tom Henderson first confirmed that Battlefield 2042 is undoubtedly delayed, which EA officially announced.

Battlefield 2042 will now launch on November 19, 2021. This puts it somewhat uncomfortably close to both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite. The appropriate launch dates are as follows,

Call of Duty: Vanguard - November 5, 2021

Battlefield 2042 - November 19, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone Vanguard update - November 23, 2021

Halo Infinite - December 8, 2021

Battlefield 2042 vs Call of Duty: Vanguard, which one is in the lead?

While both Battlefield and Call of Duty are military first-person shooters, they are pretty different in gameplay structure. Battlefield presents a tactical approach to large-scale battles, while Call of Duty is designed for close combat, fast-paced runs, and gun experience.

Both Battlefield and Call of Duty have visited different time periods, from World War 2 to future warfare. However, for the 2021 iteration, Call of Duty: Vanguard goes back to its root of the Second World War days while Battlefield 2042 takes the franchise to its peak: the near future era.

Call of Duty fell through in the early to mid-2010s with Advanced Warfare, Infinite Warfare, Black Ops 3, and 4, where the series tried to go too gimmicky and lost its identity.

On the other hand, Battlefield thrived with Battlefield 3, 4, and 1. However, with its last entry, Battlefield 5, the series left fans unsatisfied.

Call of Duty has also somewhat recovered from its dark days, starting from 2019’s excellent Modern Warfare.

Both Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard seem to be solid entries to their respective franchises, and it would certainly be interesting to see how the games are played.

