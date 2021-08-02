Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty Vanguard, which is going to be the biggest FPS game of 2021?

The second half of 2021 is filled with amazing upcoming games, including top-tier FPS titles like Battlefield 2042, Halo Infinite, and the inevitable Call of Duty.

While the first half of 2021 was a bit lackluster in FPS video games, the second half is going to be filled to the brim with exciting titles. From Battlefield taking the series back to the near future era to the mysteries surrounding the next Call of Duty, and with Halo finally coming back, it is an exciting time to be an FPS enthusiast.

But which will be the best FPS game this fall, and which entry will fail to live up to its franchise reputation?

Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and Call of Duty 2021: a three-way battle for the best FPS game

Since 2016’s infamous close launch days of Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2, and Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, which included Modern Warfare Remastered, there hasn’t been many a three-way clash between FPS games.

However, with the upcoming launch of new entries in Battlefield, Call of Duty, and Halo, excitement is through the roof.

Halo Infinite, Return of the King

The latest edition to Xbox’s Flagship franchise, Halo Infinite, recently had its technical preview. The game strikes the right balance between nostalgia and smooth gameplay to deliver an amazing experience.

From free-to-play multiplayers to never-expiring battle passes, to a solid campaign, Xbox and 343 are doing everything right to make Halo Infinite one of the best releases.

Technically, the game does not have a release date yet, rather it has a release window for Holiday 2021. However, the game looks ready-to-play, bar any optimization issues.

Battlefield 2042, a homage to the generation

After Battlefield 1 and V ventured into the two World Wars, Battlefield 2042 is taking the series back to its near future era in the hay days. Even though the game lacks a traditional single-player mode, the signature large-scale battlefield gameplay with the addition of weather effects has fans interested.

Battlefield Portal is a true love letter to a generation of Battlefield fans. The mode brings together maps, vehicles, armies, and weapons from three generations of Battlefield games: Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. The only concern fans have is that Dice and EA are yet to showcase a proper look at extended gameplay.

Call of Duty 2021, forced annualization set up for inevitable failure?

The 2021 edition of the annual franchise of Call of Duty, which is expected to be released during the fall, is still unannounced. The only confirmed information is from its developer, Sledgehammer Games.

There have been several rumors indicating a WWII-era setting codenamed Vanguard.

Recently, it was also reported that Activision has breached its contract with Sony for Modern Warfare 3 remastered.

Is the Modern Warfare 3 remastered going to be bundled with CoD 2021? How will Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone work together? What is happening with Call of Duty 2021? There are so many unanswered questions.

