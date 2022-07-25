"It was giving me anxiety": Battlefield 2042 players discuss the terrible choice of in-game music

Much has gone wrong with Battlefield 2042 ever since the game's release, with the highly publicized title falling short in several key areas. Music has played an integral role in video games over the years, and there have been some stellar ones in the Battlefield franchise. Unfortunately, that doesn't apply to the latest release, as the choice of music by EA and DICE has not been up to the mark.

The choice of in-game music isn't the only area where the game has fallen behind. Since its launch, Battlefield 2042 has been an absolute disaster, with the game receiving multiple negative reviews. While DICE has worked to improve the game to some extent, some issues have remained present and problematic. It's unclear how DICE managed to mess up the in-game music, but the current release lags behind in comparison to previous releases like Battlefield 1. For many fans of the series, the transition from Battlefield 1's music to 2042's is another negative experience.

Battlefield 2042 fans discuss the poor choice of music and other issues with the game

Memes have been a popular way for players to express their frustration with matters related to Battlefield 2042. Reddit user u/Unlikely-Newt took a hilarious take on describing how the latest release's music feels right after listening to the in-game music of Battlefield 1.

Other users also joined in by describing their experiences and sharing their opinions. For example, while the game's pre-battle music is fine, it's the post-battle music that sounds terrible.

Another player made fun of the game's music by hilariously stating that the playlist was created to be a means of torture.

For one fan, Battlefield 2042 was the first game of the series where they turned the music volume down fully. Such a decision clearly explains how distasteful the music sounds to some.

Some believe that the pitiful nature of the music fits perfectly with the overall broken nature of the game.

For one player, the game represents the first instance in over two decades where they voluntarily muted in-game music.

A fan joked that the composer knew what the game would be like at launch and deliberately composed a tune that fits in with that overall theme.

Even Battlefield V seems to be a good pick for a player who recalled how good the music was in the previous title. Despite a rough start, Battlefield V has improved greatly over the years and still has active players despite its release being over three years ago.

The choice of in-game music for Battlefield 2042 is just one example of many where the game has failed to meet fans' expectations. Unfortunately, while the bugs and poor content can be dealt with, it's unlikely that anything can be done about the music.

