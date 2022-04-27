"Why on earth would you choose Battlefield 2042's music": Community left shocked after BBC prom set to play in-game music

Battlefield 2042 could be one of the many video games that will find a place in this year's BBC prom. The event is set to include video games for the first time, and soundtracks from several of them have been selected for this purpose.

While a video game being selected should make its fans happy, it doesn't seem to be the case with the latest Battlefield game. If anything, some individuals seem to be in shock, while others are critical of the choice.

The latest incident is associated with the video game's terrible reception from its post-launch days. Problems with bugs and poor content have resulted in the game receiving a lot of flak from fans and critics alike.

Despite the updates, players were still disappointed. And amid all the problems, the decision to have the game's music be featured in the upcoming BBC prom hasn't gone down well.

Battlefield 2042 players react as BBC prom prepares to feature 14 minutes of the game's music

The news has been out in the open for some time, but it was only recently that the community reacted to it.

Earlier on April 26, Reddit user u/ninjawick expressed their dismay regarding the decision. They felt that using soundtracks from older games like Battlefield 1 and V would have been better. This stems from the negative reception that Battlefield 2042's soundtracks see in general.

For some, the music in the game is so repulsive that it reminds them of the sound created by dragging the hood of a car manufactured by Ford.

One player commented that they had initially thought that the soundtracks of the game had been deliberately distorted to create a meme. Moreover, just like some other members of the community, this person was also disappointed that Battlefield 2042's music were chosen over that of older titles.

Here's another player who remains unimpressed by the quality of the soundtrack found in the game.

One person thinks that the artists will engage in uncommon behavior to replicate the quality of the soundtrack.

The latest news has resulted in some fans expressing their disbelief at how there was even music in the game to begin with. They just can't remember listening to anything that could be regarded as music.

There were even people who were under the impression that the recent update had removed all forms of tracks from the game.

This individual seems to be having trouble coming up with the right words to describe the BF2042 soundtrack.

The game has been routinely criticized by gamers for its overall underwhelming performance. And this person thinks, because the soundtrack is a disaster, it goes well with the game.

It's quite easy to understand why EA's Battlefield 2042 was selected, with the promotion of the game being the goal. However, considering the title's painstakingly poor performance so far, one naturally wonders if such a step is necessary at all.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh