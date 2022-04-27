"There goes the player count again": Battlefield 2042 community is frustrated with the removal of fan-favorite mode 

Portal mode has been one of the few things that Battlefield 2042 players have truly loved. Despite the game's failures in other areas, the Portal mode has engaged players satisfactorily. However, the latest update seems to have changed the mode, as Flashback Conquest is no longer available. This change has caused many fans to be upset about what they believe is an unnecessary change.

Battlefield 2042 has had a turbulent time since its release in late 2021, as the game released by EA and DICE failed to meet its purpose. Despite attempts by the developers to mend the game, they have remained unsuccessful.

Amidst all the existing problems, the removal of Flashback Conquest from the Portal mode isn't something that fans asked for.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts as DICE removes fan-favorite mode from the game

The latest change was brought to notice by u/Yaseen743, who informed the community about the change made. This seems to be a part of the 4.0 update, which has made several tweaks to the game. While most of those tweaks seem fine, the change to the Portal mode has crossed several sets of fans.

Battlefield 2042's All Out Warfare (AOW) has been underwhelming as few people have liked it. In comparison, the player's preference for the Portal mode is much more, as one player stated.

Some feel that the Portal maps are better because they comprise of maps that have been a staple of the Battlefield series.

Others already want the maps to be brought back. It should be noted that the maps will rotate periodically as per the community agent, but some tend to become the evergreen favorites of the player base.

In light of the lack of content, one player stated that Flashback Conquest should be turned into a permanent mode in Battlefield 2042. They also suggested that adding all the maps together will allow the developers to provide more content due to a greater number of maps.

One fan stated that Flashback Conquest is the only mode in which they have had fun while playing. This is a massive achievement, considering the overall underwhelming nature of the game.

DICE's decisions so far have been quite baffling, and the latest one just adds to the list.

A major point of criticism of Battlefield 2042 has mostly been about the additions that have been made exclusively to the game. For some, it's quite ironic that the better things are the older ones.

Flashback Conquest will be coming back as all the maps are put on rotation. However, the current cloud of morose surrounding the game has led to fans asking for more to the extent that they want all the Portal maps to be made permanent. It remains to be seen whether DICE indeed makes such a decision.

