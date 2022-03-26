"And u screwed it up after 12 years": Battlefield 2042 players criticize DICE over the better quality of older games

Battlefield 2042 seems to be causing DICE a significant loss of face, irrespective of the studio's attempts to prevent it. Despite all the promises, the developers have failed to deliver on the quality and content. This has irritated a lot of players as the player count has hit an all-time low. Some of the vexed players took to social media again to inform DICE of their displeasure.
When the trailer for Battlefield 2042 was released, many things were promised. However, the post-launch situation has been quite contrasting. Owing to the bugs and poor quality, the game quickly became one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam. While many criticized the quality of the game, some stated how the previous games were better. When DICE decided to remind everyone about Battlefield Bad Company 2's goods, players didn't take it very positively.
Battlefield 2042 players criticized DICE over their quality compared to older games
DICE has been under fire for a long time over the quality and performance of Battlefield 2042. Quite naturally, when the developers posted a tweet celebrating the release of Battlefield Bad Company 2, vexed fans were quick to express their frustration.
One fan was quick to point out the falling standards with the 2021 release and how the quality has dropped after 12 years.
There has been recent news about DICE working on a new Battlefield game. One fan was apparently displeased over it as they felt that more effort should be given to fixing the current issues.
The frustrations have reached to a point where one fan even asked for a remastered edition of Battlefield Bad Company 2.
The comparison made by one fan with the older game won't be happy news for DICE.
Many fans have been frustrated with the overall quality of Battlefield 2042. Some fans, like the one below, believe that the game might have killed the franchise's reputation.
One fan expressed the thoughts of many about how the previous games in this series used to be good.
The reception of Battlefield 2042 has been so bad that one fan didn't even acknowledge it as a Battlefield game.
If anything, DICE's post has brought back sweet old memories of many players' love for the older games.
One fan has been left saddened by his expectations. Back when Battlefield Bad Company 2 was released, they had hoped that the next games would hit a new high in the years to come.
DICE's post may have been about reminding fans about Battlefield Bad Company 2. Instead, DICE has been reminded about the fans and their unhappines over Battlefield 2042. As the developers continue to plug the gaps, one question still stands - will that be enough?
