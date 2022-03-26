"And u screwed it up after 12 years": Battlefield 2042 players criticize DICE over the better quality of older games

Battlefield 2042 seems to be causing DICE a significant loss of face, irrespective of the studio's attempts to prevent it. Despite all the promises, the developers have failed to deliver on the quality and content. This has irritated a lot of players as the player count has hit an all-time low. Some of the vexed players took to social media again to inform DICE of their displeasure.

DICE @EA_DICE



12 years ago the "B" company came back to the battlefield.

When the trailer for Battlefield 2042 was released, many things were promised. However, the post-launch situation has been quite contrasting. Owing to the bugs and poor quality, the game quickly became one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam. While many criticized the quality of the game, some stated how the previous games were better. When DICE decided to remind everyone about Battlefield Bad Company 2's goods, players didn't take it very positively.

Battlefield 2042 players criticized DICE over their quality compared to older games

DICE has been under fire for a long time over the quality and performance of Battlefield 2042. Quite naturally, when the developers posted a tweet celebrating the release of Battlefield Bad Company 2, vexed fans were quick to express their frustration.

One fan was quick to point out the falling standards with the 2021 release and how the quality has dropped after 12 years.

Blisk @Blisk15 @EA_DICE and u screwed it up after 12 years @EA_DICE and u screwed it up after 12 years 👍 https://t.co/5jsIaHthD1

There has been recent news about DICE working on a new Battlefield game. One fan was apparently displeased over it as they felt that more effort should be given to fixing the current issues.

The frustrations have reached to a point where one fan even asked for a remastered edition of Battlefield Bad Company 2.

Daniel L @bigbaddanno @EA_DICE Yes and they have only gone down hill since then. Release this on a new engine with 60FPS and it would be epic #tagsmothill @EA_DICE Yes and they have only gone down hill since then. Release this on a new engine with 60FPS and it would be epic #tagsmothill

The comparison made by one fan with the older game won't be happy news for DICE.

Pvt_Rinzler @PvtRinzler @EA_DICE Game from 2010 still looks better than BF 2042. Embarrassing @EA_DICE Game from 2010 still looks better than BF 2042. Embarrassing 🙈

Many fans have been frustrated with the overall quality of Battlefield 2042. Some fans, like the one below, believe that the game might have killed the franchise's reputation.

🛸John👽 @JohnnyBonzo1969 @EA_DICE And in one game killed the series in record time. I've never seen a multiplayer game release Doa while lying about being “ahead of schedule" and absolutely 0 destruction. Well done @EA_DICE And in one game killed the series in record time. I've never seen a multiplayer game release Doa while lying about being “ahead of schedule" and absolutely 0 destruction. Well done

One fan expressed the thoughts of many about how the previous games in this series used to be good.

KM 22 @MotorsportKM22 .. @EA_DICE Back in a time period when bf games were absolutely amazing...(Yes bf1 is amazing btw).. @EA_DICE Back in a time period when bf games were absolutely amazing...(Yes bf1 is amazing btw)❤..

The reception of Battlefield 2042 has been so bad that one fan didn't even acknowledge it as a Battlefield game.

Doom24554 @doom24554 @EA_DICE Old good times when dice used to make A battlefield game........ rip @EA_DICE Old good times when dice used to make A battlefield game........ rip

If anything, DICE's post has brought back sweet old memories of many players' love for the older games.

DanLePro @DanLePro2 @EA_DICE Man remember when battlefield games were good @EA_DICE Man remember when battlefield games were good 😢 https://t.co/NYn5r2mxM9

One fan has been left saddened by his expectations. Back when Battlefield Bad Company 2 was released, they had hoped that the next games would hit a new high in the years to come.

Wamer🇺🇦(he/him) @W4M3R @EA_DICE When I got hooked on this game at age 16 I said, “imagine what @EA_DICE will do in the next 10 years.” Well, here we are, and I’m still desperately optimistic despite the reality we’re living in! Thanks for the memories, the BEST MEMORIES! @EA_DICE When I got hooked on this game at age 16 I said, “imagine what @EA_DICE will do in the next 10 years.” Well, here we are, and I’m still desperately optimistic despite the reality we’re living in! Thanks for the memories, the BEST MEMORIES!

DICE's post may have been about reminding fans about Battlefield Bad Company 2. Instead, DICE has been reminded about the fans and their unhappines over Battlefield 2042. As the developers continue to plug the gaps, one question still stands - will that be enough?

Edited by Mayank Shete