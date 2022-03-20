"Uninstall it and move on": Battlefield 2042 fans react after a gamer hopes for season one turnaround

It has long been known that Battlefield 2042's season one content has been pushed back to early summer. EA decided to postpone season one amidst poor receptions from the players.

They stated that the decision was taken to ensure that the product delivered won't lack quality. However, it infuriated a lot of players, with many among them being owners of the Gold and Ultimate Edition.

Battlefield @Battlefield



Learn full details: Today we’re sharing the latest #Battlefield 2042 details, our new player feedback loop, and a status update for Season One.Learn full details: x.ea.com/72939 Today we’re sharing the latest #Battlefield 2042 details, our new player feedback loop, and a status update for Season One. Learn full details: x.ea.com/72939 https://t.co/WrueRz2ICm

Some players hoped that season one would shape up. There are plans for the developers to add new content, maps, and other modes. Many believe that season one shouldn't have been delayed.

As a result, some fans plan to return only when season one arrives. Others have a more pessimistic take, believing that the new content will arrive too late.

Battlefield 2042 players believe season one won't be enough

The main post had a user state a meme where they asked to be woken up when season one arrives. As mentioned above, season one is set to bring a lot of new content that fans have been waiting for.

However, some fans have lost hope, like one user who asked the main poster to sleep for eternity.

There have been recent examples like No Man's Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 who have recovered after terrible launches. As far as Battlefield 2042 is concerned, fans don't expect a repeat of such an occurrence.

One user believes that the developers of the game have never played FPS games in their lives.

Some are advising players to uninstall the game and move on.

As mentioned above, players believe that season one won't be enough to fix the problems with the game.

One player believes that there's no point in having faith in DICE about fixing the game.

Some believe that even the promised content of season one won't be delivered.

Players are also quipping that the main post owner should sleep for centuries instead.

Pessimism has reached such a point that some are advising other players to simply let it go.

What does the future hold for Battlefield 2042?

This is a tricky question to answer at this point. Very few things have gone right for the game so far. These bugs have created multiple problems for the developers, resulting in a delay in content. The game's player count has steadily declined, and many have continuously asked for refunds.

The content planned for season one is sure to excite fans. However, the content may be coming at such a time that it could be rendered useless. The developers will still need to do the job as any more poor executions could become the final nail in the coffin.

There likely needs to be some radical change, and it would be better if those could arrive before season one content.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul