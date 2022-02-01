Battlefield 2042 customer support says players "are very happy with the game" but community thinks otherwise

Battlefield 2042 may have continued to disappoint fans with underwhelming performances in several ways, but customer support seems to think otherwise.

Everything that could have possibly gone wrong for Battlefield 2042 has gone wrong. It didn't take long after the game's release for it to become one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam. Player negativity grew to such an extent that Steam even offered refunds outside their standard policy.

Unfortunately, EA's storefront isn't as understanding. When a player requested EA's customer support for a possible refund, much to that person's surprise, the response was negative. The reason? Players are apparently "happy" with the game.

Battlefield 2042 community not at all happy with the game

Reddit user u/beach13 posted on January 31, 2022 about how their request for a refund was rejected. The user demanded the refund on the grounds that Battelfield 2042 has been one of the poorest releases of the series.

Screenshot of the now-deleted post on reddit (Image via Reddit)

To the player's amazement, the customer support executive claimed that there would be no refund since players are happy with the game. Suffice to say, the already-enraged community hasn't taken the news well.

One Twitter user stated that the playercount tells the story. While the Steam player count is not the only measure, the drastic fall in numbers can't be ignored. There are less than 5,000 concurrent players at a single point in time and the game isn't even three months old.

Player numbers on other consoles are not great either, as was attested to by an Xbox user.

Ashy Ash @AbuRightHere1 @itheconflict @limeflimengo



I can't even find a full server of Bf2042



I'm on Xbox btw and that speaks a lot about the state of the game @BattlefieldGI I can find a lot of Bf4, Bf1 and Bfv servers that are fullI can't even find a full server of Bf2042I'm on Xbox btw and that speaks a lot about the state of the game @itheconflict @limeflimengo @BattlefieldGI I can find a lot of Bf4, Bf1 and Bfv servers that are full I can't even find a full server of Bf2042I'm on Xbox btw and that speaks a lot about the state of the game

Reddit members were quite curious to know who these gamers were that had praised the game.

There were few words of support from the community, but the overall distaste for Battlefield 2042 seems to have only gone up with this latest development.

Tracomaster @Tracomaster @JustAno47875736



Objectively, this game is a horrid mess @BattlefieldGI A 95% decrease in players is hardly what I call a few haters.Objectively, this game is a horrid mess @JustAno47875736 @BattlefieldGI A 95% decrease in players is hardly what I call a few haters.Objectively, this game is a horrid mess

Another user also stated that if a game was loved, an estimated 90% players wouldn't have deserted after just three months.

Xanovaria @YouHaveNoIdea00 @BattlefieldGI This is an obvious fabrication. Because losing somewhere close to 90% of your player base in a few months doesn't scream "We love BF 2042". But hey, if the remaining less than 40K people playing, love trash, by all means let them enjoy trash. Couldn't be me. @BattlefieldGI This is an obvious fabrication. Because losing somewhere close to 90% of your player base in a few months doesn't scream "We love BF 2042". But hey, if the remaining less than 40K people playing, love trash, by all means let them enjoy trash. Couldn't be me.

Some users went on to reiterate how the game runs poorly even on high-end devices and shows a lack of sufficient optimization.

Daniel F. @DFL45 @BattlefieldGI I don't play it anymore after 50+ hours. Even with a 3080 the game runs like ass, which is unacceptable. I don't discard coming back to the game, but it's going to be tough to make this game a win win for everyone, for some there's no turning back, specially for BF fans. @BattlefieldGI I don't play it anymore after 50+ hours. Even with a 3080 the game runs like ass, which is unacceptable. I don't discard coming back to the game, but it's going to be tough to make this game a win win for everyone, for some there's no turning back, specially for BF fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Battlefield 2042 isn't in a great place and there's no apparent silver lining to be found. Most of the issues in the game continue to wreak havoc and frustrate the few fans still left to stick it out. It is important to remember that customer care executives are not directly a part of the developer team, but the least EA and DICE can do now is sort out the issues.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee