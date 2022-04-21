"I’m sorry, but it’s just not enough": Battlefield 2042 players are still frustrated with the game's state

After the recent update of Battlefield 2042, DICE has reignited some interest among the players. The latest update brings over 400 changes and fixes, with voice chat being a noticeable addition after many requests.

While some players are pleased, others have a less-than-favorable point of view. Many believe that the work being done is hardly justifiable for praise, and many of the so-called features should have been there from launch itself.

The latest discussion continues what has been a tumultuous period for Battlefield 2042. Despite all the initial hype and promise, DICE and EA haven't been able to deliver a product that could satisfy the player base.

The developers have continued to work, and the latest patch results from that. However, many players feel that the rate of repair work being done isn't enough. They also believe that the state of the game, despite the updates, isn't worth discussing.

Battlefield 2042 players believe that patch 4.0 isn't enough to rectify the problems

Earlier on April 20, Reddit user u/Zyclexx posted their two thoughts on the update. The user claimed that they weren't convinced by the update or the praises being made by fellow players. There's no reason for anyone to cut DICE some slack after how they have performed so far with fixing Battlefield 2042.

Based on other players' responses, it's quite apparent that a distinct majority is far from convinced with patch 4.0.

The game released right now with the current feature will still be an embarrassment for one player. For them, DICE should be blamed for taking over six months to reach this level.

Another player believes that DICE may not fix the game since there's no profit to be made. They're doing the work now to just ensure that players get what they paid for as pre-order money and that will be it.

The recent patch has indeed fixed several glitches and bugs. However, the criticism of Battlefield 2042 isn't based around just bugs and glitches, but the lack of content and poor designs that are yet to be fixed.

In response to the above comment, another player stated that they are still encountering bugs in the game following the update.

Another person feels that the reason for some players being happy is down to the bar being set too low. They believe that DICE has deliberately done this so that they could get away with subpar work and game development.

Battlefield 2042's design has been the biggest area of criticism for the game. Features like specialists haven't worked and gameplay design feels flat. The lack of content makes things worse for the players and overall, all of this fails the game.

One player stated that the game shouldn't have been released in 2021 as it still lacks many features that are the basics of a multiplayer game. Having a longer development period might have allowed the developers to incorporate them earlier and players would have been able to enjoy them on launch.

Some players are afraid that DICE might take the positive feedback as an indication that the developers are doing a good job. It will reduce the incentive for them to improve Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 has a lot of work to be done on it before the game can match the standards and expectations of the players. The Season One content is yet to arrive, which Ultimate Edition owners are expected to receive for free.

The above discussion, if anything, is a testament that the majority of the player base is far from happy with the work that has been done. There's still work left, and DICE and EA are expected to work on the game and improve it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan