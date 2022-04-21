"So the game is still broken beyond repair": Battlefield 2042 players react to hilarious 'stealth bomber' bug

After months of waiting, Battlefield 2042 players have received several new features, including voice chat, thanks to the recent update. There is perhaps no video game at the moment that needs a new update as much as the Battlefield series.

One of the major reasons for the game's downfall has been its tryst with the bugs that have kept the developers engaged. Since the recent update, another bug has appeared in the game, and players cannot seem to get enough of it.

The issue of bugs has been so prevalent in the title that even EA admitted the problems internally. According to some, the Battlefield game has the most bugs, leading to delays in other necessary content.

This has aggregately resulted in the decline of player count, and the recent bug will do nothing to improve the reputation of Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 player shows hilarious bug of an invisible aircraft

An aircraft is one of many things in the game that players can deploy on the battlefield. Reddit user u/softmarrow may have thought the same, but the result was something beyond what anyone expected.

Based on the clip posted by the user, the aircraft they were flying was completely invisible. Barring the cockpit where the player's character was sitting, nothing else was visible. This led to other players joining the bandwagon.

One player stated that the bug might have been the new 'stealth bomber' that might have been added to the game.

Many players believe the update is not enough and based on the anecdotal evidence, nothing has really improved. The bugs in Battlefield 2042 were already in a notorious position and appear to be continuing despite the update.

Some even went to the degree of calling this Top Gun 2042, referring to the famous movie that had Tom Cruise in a lead role.

"No one saw that coming" might just be the best description of the bug and its results.

When one person asked sarcastically how much is needed to be paid, the OP responded with $120, which indicated that they got the Ultimate Edition.

Some players seem to be fans of it, as one of them commented that they would play the game if the bug was triggered at all times.

Another player commented that the main post owner was flying like Aladdin.

Beyond all the hilarious comments lies the main point of concern with Battlefield 2042. Despite many promises and a few patches, things have not really improved.

It's unclear at this point what will lead Battlefield 2042 to a level that will satisfy the needs of the players. The level hasn't yet been reached and based on the declining player count, EA and DICE have little time on their hands.

