"If you buy into the hype of the next BF you are part of the problem": Vexed Battlefield 2042 player warns others

Battlefield 2042 has improved since its post-launch situation, but the rate of improvement hasn't been steady. Since its release, the game has suffered from bugs that are now getting fixed. In the meantime, a new Battlefield game is reportedly in the making.

EA and DICE have learned the lessons from Battlefield 2042's release and will look to rectify it. However, the players in the series are bothered about EA's move. Such has been the frustration that some players are even asking others not to believe in EA and DICE once again.

This has been the accumulated results and frustrations of the players over the post-launch situation of the game. Many promises were made when the game's trailer was released. Since then, very little of the promise has been delivered, with much time having gone by to fix the bugs. It has left Battlefield 2042 is a state that has made players unhappy, with many having left the game entirely.

Battlefield 2042 player asks others not to believe in EA and DICE

It was anticipated that the news of Battlefield making a game might not go down well with the players. The expected incident occurred as one player has stated the exact issue of the problem. The player believes if somebody is sold on the hype and promises of the new Battlefield game, they're the problem.

The surprising factor for many fans has been the time of discussion of a new Battlefield game. The news of the new game has appeared when the existing one isn't even six months old.

For some, EA and DICE shouldn't be talking about a new Battlefield game and should instead put in the effort and resources to fix Battlefield 2042.

One player believes that if EA and DICE took the criticism seriously, they should have worked on the game and re-launched it.

There is an acceptance that the performance issues of Battlefield 2042 have led to a loss of reputation. One fan pointed out the amount of disservice done to the playerbase.

Interestingly, the current game's predecessor also had similar issues before being fixed. However, the incident was a strong enough motivation factor for one player not to pre-order the current game.

It appears that one player has learnt the lesson the hard way.

It seems that the state of the current game is enough to persuade some to not invest again.

Despite the work DICE has done so far, Battlefield 2042 isn't anywhere close to the levels fans want to see the game at. While a radical change is much required, it doesn't look like players will receive it. This isn't just damaging the current game, it's also making other players decide that it would be best to skip the next game.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan