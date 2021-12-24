Battlefield V now has more concurrent players than Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 may have been massively advertised by EA as the next chapter of the series but things have been far from smooth for the game since its launch. It's not uncommon for a new release to not fare well and be surpassed by another one. However, in Battlefield 2042's case, it has been left behind, in terms of player count, by none other than its own predecessor - Battlefield V.

While this may surprise a few within the industry, most others likely saw it coming. The release of Battlefield 2042 has been one of the worst of the year, and the game has been criticized by players on multiple counts. Additionally, it has marred its name by being dragged into more controversy.

Battlefield 2042 hits new all-time low as players pick Battlefield V over it

Battlefield V was released in 2018 and is the 16th installment in the series. By no means has Battlefield V been a great game either, as it courted plenty of controversies of its own. While protests against the game related to historical accuracy may have been largely blown out of proportion, developer DICE's decision to undo some aspects was seen as fan appeasement at the time.

This shows the current conditions of Battlefield 2042, where players have to resort to a game whose support has officially been closed. There are also ample justifiable grounds for why players have genuine reasons to be frustrated about Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 has no campaign

Battlefield 2042 is the first multiplayer-only game of the series, and that has gone down in a very negative way with the fans. There has been a trend in recent times to focus on the online aspect, and while it may work with other games, that's not been the case with Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 became the worst reviewed game on launch

Battlefield 2042 was released on November 19, and within the first two days, it received over 30,000 negative reviews. From extensive bugs to a lack of useful features from previous games, Battlefield 2042 was a hot mess and it continues to be one.

Battlefield 2042 lost most of its players in the first two weeks despite a very high peak player count initially. As things stand, it would seem quite evident that Battlefield fans have given up on the latest installment. Whether the drop is permanent or temporary will depend on how well DICE manages to fix the ongoing issues and improve on the game.

