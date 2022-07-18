Why Battlefield 2042 is yet to become playable after all the latest updates (July 2022)

Despite all the difficulties since its launch, Battlefield 2042 is still being actively supported by DICE. While the developers claim to be working hard to improve the game, many are pretty skeptical about the current condition of the game. With the recent content addition brought in by Season One, many have wondered if it's worth playing the game right now.

Many things have gone wrong since Battlefield 2042 was released in late 2021, as many of the promises made by EA failed to materialize. So, naturally, it led to a lot of disappointment, quickly making the title one of the worst-reviewed releases on Steam. DICE's execution has also been problematic, with many players disappointed at the speed with which the developers tend to work. Having said that, there has been some improvement in recent times, and most of it is thanks to the new content. In fact, it has also helped to raise the number of players, at least on Steam, and the game could offer something new to some.

Battlefield 2042 is still a mediocre experience at large

When evaluating the current state of Battlefield 2042, it's best to look at the current problems. Although work has been put in for particular fixes, some of the ongoing issues with the game will be mentioned below, all of which could offer a player the insight they're looking for.

Bugs and glitches

In an internal meeting, EA accepted that no other game in the franchise had seen as many bugs as Battlefield 2042. The COVID-19 pandemic and remote work were blamed for the problems; after nine months, some issues were solved. However, nobody can forget the montage of bizarre bugs where a hovercraft will fly mid-air and how aiming down sights suddenly stopped working.

However, the game isn't completely free from bugs. In a recent incident, one player narrated an instance where one of their teammates was rendered as a garbage bin. Therefore, some of the game's bugs are still present, and anybody planning to take up the game should be aware of this fact.

Single-player experience

Battlefield 2042 was advertised as a multiplayer-only experience, and for better or worse, it has remained as such. If someone is planning to play a narrative campaign, nothing has changed unfortunately. Picking up one of the older Call of Duty titles or even going back to games like Battlefield 4 would be a better and safer choice.

Content variety

Some of the content advertised at launch, such as the 128-player Breakthrough mode, have now been removed. So, while the first season has introduced some new content, many felt that it hasn't made much of an impact.

Those playing the game will certainly experience more content than what used to be there initially. However, many will feel an overall drought in terms of the general sense. It feels worse, given that the servers can sometimes be quite empty, and there's no interesting single-player content to balance things out.

Maps

Maps have been a significant issue in Battlefield 2042, with the game being referred to as a 'walking simulator' at times. DICE has promised to rework the maps to make them more feasible, but most of the changes will only arrive in the future. Therefore, expecting drastic changes at the moment in July would be foolish, and it will take some more time for it to meet the community's expectations.

The brand new Exposure map is much better than the rest, which raises hope for the future. This indicates that DICE has learnt its lessons in understanding what the fans want. However, a single map could quickly become dull, with the other maps not up to the mark.

Overall summary

Battlefield 2042 has improved from its broken state at launch, but that's not the point. The degree up to which these improvements will appease a returning or new player is the primary question. While DICE has worked hard on the game, the pace of the changes could have been greater. Certain topics like the Specialists have been left untouched, despite several complaints from players.

Despite all the work, better military shooters are definitely available in the market. However, the game could be worth it for someone who is a true franchise fan. It's advised to get Battlefield 2042 only when it goes for sale.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far