"Exposure should be the blueprint": Battlefield 2042 fans are finally happy with DICE and Season One's new map 

When it comes to Battlefield 2042, everything might not be lost with the updates and content for Season One. Ever since the trailer for Zero Hour was launched, players had been quick in expressing their displeasure.

Among all things, there's a brand new map in the form of Exposure, and it appears that the new addition has received players' approval.

The new map has become a rare exception in terms of new content being added, as fans have liked DICE's work. This is in stark contrast to the usual norm, as many have blamed the developers on several occasions.

Earlier maps are not positive as there have been a lot of complaints about the different aspects they have. However, the new map seems to have hit the mark as fans have shown their appreciation on social media.

Fans react to a new addition in Battlefield 2042, which is positive for a change

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Sardunos, who commented on the Exposure map. They feel that the new map would have been perfect for the 128-player Breakthrough mode.

The user added that it was never about the target population of the mode, but the problems belonged to the maps and how they were designed. The user was not alone in appreciating the new map, as others also joined in with their comments about what they think about Exposure.

One player is disappointed as to how it has taken a severe amount of negative criticism of DICE to produce something positive. Most fans believe that the majority of the problems that are there in Battlefield 2042 is due to how DICE has managed development so far. While developers have claimed that they are working on the game, most fans think otherwise.

Some are just happy that DICE has actually listened and made a positive change. They had given up hope after how everything has transpired since the release of the game.

A PlayStation 4 player added that the map misses out on its charms in the Conquest mode due to its downsizing. They additionally wished a 128-player had been made available in Portal, which would have allowed them to enjoy the entire size of the map.

With the recent additions, some are hoping that this will be the start of the change that Battlefield 2042 needs. Things haven't been positive since its release and fans have long asked for a change.

One player believes that the problem with the other maps is their designs. They think that the Exposure map has enough layers which helps to set it aside from the poorly constructed ones.

The game has also had severe performance issues which were further amplified by bugs. One PC player reported that the performance on their system has significantly improved since the latest season started.

Irrespective of the map design, one player thinks that 128-player modes would still suffer from major performance issues and other problems.

For some, Battlefield 2042's new Exposure map is the only positive thing that DICE has managed to do so far.

A persistent problem of the game has been the maps being too big. This often results in players having to travel major distances to find an enemy. With Exposure, the problem seems to have been stemmed as players have found the new map to be full of action.

The new map also allows players to capture objectives quicker, which makes life easier for all.

There has been a recent spike in Battlefield 2042's player count since the new season started. DICE and EA should continue the momentum if they have any hopes of salvaging the game.

