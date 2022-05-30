'Burn in hell EA, and take DICE with you': Battlefield 2042 player is furious at the quality and supply of maps in-game

Maps are a major area of concern in Battlefield 2042, particularly how they have been designed. The severe issues that the game has extend far beyond just mere maps, but it can definitely be claimed that maps are one of the weaker aspects of the game. DICE has publicly acknowledged this problem and has decided to work on it.

However, most of the existing player base is exhausted with the long period of time they have to wait to get the improvements.

Since its release, Battlefield 2042's state has only deteriorated as several problems have appeared one after the other. It all boils down to the game's overall quality and how DICE has done on that front. Most fans believe that the work done on the game isn't enough and that more should have been done along the lines of the previous games.

While the developers have acknowledged the feedback, most fans believe that it's just too late.

Battlefield 2042 players aren't happy with the map design of the game

The original post was made by user u/Putty2773, who shared their concerns about the maps in Battlefield 2042. The user started by saying how BF fans had been spoiled by some of the previous games in the franchise, Battlefield 1-4, due to their superior quality of content compared to this one. They then emphasized how Battlefield V appeared with fewer maps than fans were used to and that BF 2042 somehow ended up offering even less in terms of maps.

Other users were also quick to express their opinions on what they thought about the content and the fewer-maps issue. One user said that they understand the associated difficulties of creating maps in the game; however, there should have been better work done on them because BF4 got around 22 DLC maps throughout the course of the game.

Another player also addressed the problem with the amount of content being offered.

Some people are a bit puzzled by the efforts that have gone into the game so far.

One would like to believe the developers of a game would ensure there was enough content to keep their player base appeased. This would also help them get players to spend money on microtransactions. Unfortunately, the developers of BF 2042 haven't been able to do that at all.

Another user mentioned how the problem isn't only with the number of maps in the current game but also with the decreased degree of choices provided.

Some seem to think that DICE might have started working on Battlefield 2042 long after they released the game.

One player thinks that a map editor will allow the community to show how the work is supposed to be done.

Some are ready to go back to the days of the premium model from the previous games.

The previous system was quite different, and players had to pay extra, but it was worth it. This seems to be the general sentiment.

Due to the poor reception of Battlefield 2042, DICE has failed to retain its fans, who loved the company dearly for the products it made.

There are fans that are hopeful that players will at least come to their senses following what has happened with Battlefield 2042. Many have implored the community not to invest in pre-orders for future products from DICE and EA.

Another suggestion from a frustrated player.

Much of the things that DICE has promised are yet to materialize. The first season of the game arrives in June, but the exact date hasn't been announced yet. It will be interesting to see if the new content will be able to salvage the poor state Battlefield 2042 finds itself in.

