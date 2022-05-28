"The game should be refunded by EA": Battlefield 2042 players have little hope for Season One

Battlefield 2042's Season One is finally set to arrive soon, after weeks of delay. According to DICE, the first season is scheduled for release sometime in June 2022, although the exact dates haven't been announced.

This content was supposed to be released in the Spring, but it was pushed back, citing product quality. While delaying for such a reason is perfectly fine, fans aren't happy with what they will eventually get as seasonal content.

Battlefield 2042 has been extremely poor as it has failed to meet the expectations of both developers and players. The game was supposed to take the series in a new direction, but unfortunately, that hasn't transpired.

To make matters worse, the game's content has been below par, and players have blamed DICE for it. Many believe that a good Season One will help the game bounce back. Hopes for such a theme could be far-fetched as most fans feel that the seasonal content will also be barebones.

Battlefield 2042 players have lost faith in Season One's content

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Stxecp, who shared a screengrab of the original items expected by the fans. The user decided to make their changes to give a realistic insight into what the players will get. Suffice it to say that the actual content players will receive will be drastically less than prior expectations.

Other Battlefield 2042 players also passed their opinions on the matter, with one player stating that they stopped trusting DICE over their actions. Unlike their early promises, DICE launched a AAA game that lacked several necessary features and is multiplayer-only, to make matters worse.

Many players in the past have claimed refunds from EA. One Reddit member believes that at least those who bought the Gold Edition should get a refund on the grounds of non-delivery of promised content.

Another fan is quite skeptical about DICE's supposed claim to release four seasons in a year. It has taken nearly nine months for the first season to arrive and three more seasons seem like a mathematical impossiblity.

Another player stated the harassment they faced from Steam when they repeatedly tried to get a refund. They were threatened with a ban upon opening multiple requests.

Some stated that this was posted by Tom Henderson and all of it happened before the disastrous launch. The said launch might have changed DICE's plans, even if what Tom had posted might have been true.

Some players don't really care about the new maps as they will likely play some of the existing ones.

While players are unsure about the upcoming content, one player seems to believe that the majority of the work will be geared towards the upcoming seasons. They hope that things will turn around from Season Three although they have little hope left at this point in time.

Some are just fed up with DICE and EA, and find it difficult to understand why some players are hoping for great things. According to one user, the developers have shown time and again that they're not performing well.

Another player finds it sad that the map rework coming in Season One looks good. However, there might not be enough Battlefield 2042 players left to play the game then, for starters.

It should be noted that the main screengrab is from a tweet made by Tom Henderson. While leaks always have speculations associated with them, the worries about Season One content are not unjustified.

Battlefield 2042 has been lacking in content since the start, and DICE has been unable to manage the issue to a large extent. While the promised or rumored content might be far-fetched, the bigger worry will be about how many things the players will receive in the near future.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan