As Battlefield 2042 loses 99% of its player base, EA gives a lucky charm as weekly mission rewards

Anything that Battlefield 2042 and its developers try to do to appease the fans seems to be failing. Since the game was released, the overall reception has been overwhelmingly negative. What was forecasted by EA to be the next level has failed to take off.

Despite these shortcomings, there is a weekly mission that rewards exclusive rewards to players. However, releasing a lucky charm as a weekly mission reward may have done the opposite.

The player count of Battlefield 2042 has steadily declined if the numbers on Steam are anything to go by. The radical decisions and bugs have made life incredibly difficult for DICE. Postponement of Season One content has further vexed fans, which has resulted in the player count coming down to 1% of its peak. As a result, the importance of good rewards in the game has never been more.

Sadly, the latest weekly rewards are hardly anything to consider as far as players are concerned.

Battlefield 2042 introduces a lucky charm as a weekly reward, and players are less than pleased

As soon as news about the new weekly rewards broke, players took to social media to express themselves. Unfortunately, while the tasks required for earning rewards are simple, the nature of the rewards has made players unhappy.

One player stated that all the charms looked very unattractive in the game and called them the worst rewards.

The reception over charms in Battlefield 2042 is easily understandable when one player said that they don't even know how to equip one. The player went on to declare that they're not bothered to learn it.

Given that charms are cosmetics, one would expect to view them in battles. Apparently, that's not possible due to them being wrongly positioned on weapons.

The state of the game's player count is in a precarious situation as it is. According to some, the terrible weekly reward is a reason enough to launch Battlefield 2042 this week.

Players aren't even sure if they can see the charms equipped by their opponents.

This week's rewards are not even attractive to players who can still bother to play poorly-received games to complete the collection. Even for them, the rewards are just unworthy of their time.

About a month ago, there was a chopper skin available as part of the weekly missions. It was taken back owing to real-life geopolitical tensions. Some players want the skin to be back so they can unlock it.

One player stated how the charm does more of a disservice in the game. They added that the charms are loud and clanky and often act as a distraction.

Few fans are already furious with the delay in Season One and its contents. One fan thinks that this is a deliberate act on the part of DICE. They will continue with such terrible rewards until Season One and then make better-looking things available.

A player even asked if a charm is realistic at all. They wondered, given that weapons are the properties of the military, if soldiers can even attach charms to them before going to the battlefield in real life.

Will this weekly reward bring back the lost player count? One player had a sarcastic take on it.

EA and DICE are walking on a tight rope as Battlefield 2042 has lost 99% of its peak player base as per Steam. Season One is not in sight, which could have worked to bring back players who have given up. Much of the promised rework of things is yet to show their impact. The last thing the game needs is poor rewards which take away the incentives from the handful of players who are still playing the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu