As player count drops to 1%, how many people are playing Battlefield 2042 in April?

Battlefield 2042's precarious situation with the game and its player retention has seen no improvement despite the efforts by the developers. The latest addition to the Battlefield series has found itself in trouble ever since its release. While the game once enjoyed a high player count, the situation has changed.

The downfall has been that only 1% of the peak player count is now playing the game. This will be distressing news for DICE and EA, who discussed it earlier and promised to improve the game.

Radical decisions can work positively, but they can give negative results as well. The latter has been the outcome for Battlefield 2042, as most of its decisions haven't sat well with the players.

Recently, there have been discussions to find ways to improve, but those have failed to win the fans over. The natural result has been the decline in the player count to an unimaginable level.

Battlefield 2042's player count in April 2022 is not good news, to say the least

Before delving deep into the numbers, it should be noted that the player count is representative of the Steam version only. However, it's quite natural to assume that the game's reception won't be dissimilar on consoles. As things stand, the current player count is dire news for developers and publishers.

At the time of writing, 1,568 players are playing Battlefield 2042 on Steam. The 24-hour peak stands at 2,2024. The current player count is approximately 1% of the all-time high of 105,000+ players. While the game has seen some improvements, players haven't been convinced.

Battlefield 2042 players mock the game for its abysmal performance related to player count

Earlier on April 7, Reddit user u/idiu7u posted a screengrab of the game's player count, posted above. Other players also had their say over the situation, with some being on the side of humor. Others stated some genuine reasons for this number.

The state of the game has always been a topic of discussion with many players believing it to be an unfinished game. This was stated once again by a player who called the game a pre-alpha project.

The decline in numbers has gone below the expectations of some. One player thought that the numbers would reach around 2000 and stabilize. The recent downfall has surprised them as well.

Another player commented that the player count of Battlefield 2042 falling to 1000 is not surprising. They pinned it down on the developers and their unwillingness to do something constructive.

For some, the apathy of the developers seems to come from the fact that the game has been sold. Perhaps sales were the only target of DICE and EA, and they don't care about anything else.

Such has been the lackluster performance that few players won't bother to come back even if there are improvements.

The poor performance of Battlefield 2042 has resulted in Battlefield V seeing a surge in numbers. Despite a rocky start, the 2018 release has improved and is in a much better state for a large majority of players.

One person went on to ask why some are still playing the game.

For another player, all the previous releases of the series are a better fit to spend time with.

Some players have even paid extra for Ultimate and Gold editions and are yet to receive the promised content. One of them wants to settle for a free copy of the next Battlefield game, if possible. But they want DICE to stop working on Battlefield 2042.

DICE and EA haven't given up on Battlefield 2042, and updates are coming. However, public sentiment is on the border of entirely giving up on the game. The decline in the numbers has been steep, and at this rate, it could hit zero very soon unless some radical steps are taken.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan