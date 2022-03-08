Battlefield 2042 finally brings proper scoreboard with patch update #3.3, four months since launch

Almost four months since launch, Battlefield 2042 has finally received a proper scoreboard with patch update #3.3.
Developed by Dice, Battlefield 2042 was hyped to the moon to be the next generation of Battlefield, with a fan-favorite setting from the Battlefield 3-4 days in the near future. However, the game launched unfinished, with glaring missing features.
After almost four months, Battlefield 2042 is finally getting a scoreboard with patch update #3.3. Let’s look at the official patch notes for update #3.3.
Fixes, changes and improvements in Battlefield 2042 update #3.3
Scoreboard
Back in January, we revealed our plans for a Scoreboard UI refresh based on community input. Through your feedback, it was clear that more work and time were required to ensure that the first iteration of the refreshed Scoreboard lined up with your expectations. We’ve since collected and listened to your feedback and are now ready to deploy this refresh alongside this update.
Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression, and ticket counters, as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists, and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping.
The Scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for specific team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard.
While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens.
The Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle
All Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, Year 1 Pass, and Ultimate Pack upgrade owners*, and EA Play Pro subscribers* can now enjoy the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle* as a thank you for your loyalty from the entire Battlefield team.
The bundle contains the following items:
- Zero Resistance Skin for Mackay
- Grasshopper Weapon Skin for the K30
- Rapid Hammer Weapon Skin for the M44
- Iron Chariot Vehicle Skin for the M5C Bolte
- Rib Tickler Melee Weapon Skin
- Resolute Player Card Background
- The Steadfast Player Card Icon
Players eligible for the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle can find all included items via the Collection and Playercard screens upon login in once Update #3.3 is live.
General
- Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller
- Setting “Chat” Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect
- Adjusted Aim Assist on the console to ensure that the system is in effect when analog sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%
- Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4
- Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt
Modes
- Conquest & Breakthrough - fixed a bug where the Securing Objective XP-event was triggered even after a Capture Point was already fully captured
- Hazard Zone - fixed a visual bug displaying squad mates during the match found sequence
- Hazard Zone - fixed a bug where the End of Round XP gains sometimes didn’t trigger