Battlefield 2042 finally brings proper scoreboard with patch update #3.3, four months since launch

Almost four months since launch, Battlefield 2042 has finally received a proper scoreboard with patch update #3.3.

Developed by Dice, Battlefield 2042 was hyped to the moon to be the next generation of Battlefield, with a fan-favorite setting from the Battlefield 3-4 days in the near future. However, the game launched unfinished, with glaring missing features.

After almost four months, Battlefield 2042 is finally getting a scoreboard with patch update #3.3. Let’s look at the official patch notes for update #3.3.

Fixes, changes and improvements in Battlefield 2042 update #3.3

Scoreboard

Back in January, we revealed our plans for a Scoreboard UI refresh based on community input. Through your feedback, it was clear that more work and time were required to ensure that the first iteration of the refreshed Scoreboard lined up with your expectations. We’ve since collected and listened to your feedback and are now ready to deploy this refresh alongside this update.

Battlefield Direct Communication @BattlefieldComm



It's a zero downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloaded



Update Notes: Update 3.3 for #Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms tomorrow, March 8, at 09:00 UTCIt's a zero downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloadedUpdate Notes: x.ea.com/73232 Update 3.3 for #Battlefield2042 goes live across all platforms tomorrow, March 8, at 09:00 UTCIt's a zero downtime update so you'll be good to jump in and play once you have it downloadedUpdate Notes: x.ea.com/73232

Match Overview has been improved and placed on the left of the screen; this still retains information about the match, objective progression, and ticket counters, as well as personal stats such as Kills, Assists, and Deaths, alongside your current in-game ping.

The Scoreboard now features a team vs team split look for specific team-based modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, and Team Deathmatch, alongside the inclusion of the deaths stat to the Scoreboard.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Battlefield 2042 has finally added a scoreboard with their latest update. Battlefield 2042 has finally added a scoreboard with their latest update. https://t.co/KAPcH4R0Gp

While these changes were two of your most-requested missing pieces, this is the first version of the Scoreboard, and further improvements will be made to this in subsequent updates, based upon your continued feedback such as the Scoreboard being available during the End of Round screens.

The Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle

All Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, Year 1 Pass, and Ultimate Pack upgrade owners*, and EA Play Pro subscribers* can now enjoy the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle* as a thank you for your loyalty from the entire Battlefield team.

The bundle contains the following items:

Zero Resistance Skin for Mackay

Grasshopper Weapon Skin for the K30

Rapid Hammer Weapon Skin for the M44

Iron Chariot Vehicle Skin for the M5C Bolte

Rib Tickler Melee Weapon Skin

Resolute Player Card Background

The Steadfast Player Card Icon

Players eligible for the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle can find all included items via the Collection and Playercard screens upon login in once Update #3.3 is live.

General

Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller

Setting “Chat” Key Bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect

Adjusted Aim Assist on the console to ensure that the system is in effect when analog sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%

Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation®4

Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt

Modes

Conquest & Breakthrough - fixed a bug where the Securing Objective XP-event was triggered even after a Capture Point was already fully captured

Hazard Zone - fixed a visual bug displaying squad mates during the match found sequence

Hazard Zone - fixed a bug where the End of Round XP gains sometimes didn’t trigger

Edited by Yasho Amonkar