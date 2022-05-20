When will Season One arrive in Battlefield 2042? Probable dates, content, and more

Content from Season One of Battlefield 2042 has been something that fans have been waiting for. Seasonal content was promised at launch, and players even paid more by getting the costlier editions of the game.

The original release was planned for early 2022, but it got delayed. After a period of radio silence, DICE has finally given hints at when players could potentially expect the content to arrive.

Since its release, Battlefield 2042 has been in the eye of a storm. Players quickly realized that many of the promises made were far-fetched and that they would never have the experience promised in the trailers.

To make matters worse, content has been a major issue with the game, and the delay of Season One hasn't helped the cause. There's a strong belief among players that Season One content should have already been released, especially given the state of the game.

DICE finally hints at bringing the delayed Season One of Battlefield 2042

Earlier on May 19, DICE released Patch 4.1, which contains different fixes to some significant game-breaking bugs. There have been major changes in game modes as the 128-player Breakthrough has been removed. In addition, the arrival of Season One content has also been hinted at.

DICE announced that Season One is the next item on the team's list according to the update schedule in their post. The release window will likely end up being around early June, but an exact date hasn't been announced yet. DICE has also added that they will reveal more details about the release date in the upcoming weeks.

The exact date could be anyone's guess right now, but there's room for speculation. This is based on the release of the last two patches, which took place on the same date of their respective months.

Patch 4.0 was made available to gamers on April 19. Similarly, Patch 4.1 was released on May 19, and if Season One is part of a brand-new patch, one can see a pattern here.

If DICE follows the same sequence, June 19 could be a realistic date for players to get their hands on the new content. However, the date hasn't been officially announced yet, and players should follow the game's official social media handle for more information.

The lack of content has been a major criticism of Battlefield 2042, and Season One will look to partly rectify it. There hasn't been any officially confirmed news, but rumors indicate that maps might be one of the key areas of improvement in the upcoming patch.

There could be a chance for a new map to be introduced with the patch. Alternatively, existing ones like Kaleidoscope could see some changes based on the feedback collected from players.

Specialists haven't been received favorably by the community, but there are no signs that they will be removed from Battlefield 2042. Early marketing had indicated the release of at least one new specialist when Season One arrives. So a specialist is also something that can be expected.

It remains to be seen what kind of announcements will be made in the lead-up to the release dates. Certain fans believe that Season One will be the last chance for the developers to salvage Battlefield 2042's reputation. Anything short of that could probably be the final nail in the coffin for EA's future with this game.

