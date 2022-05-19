Battlefield 2042 Update 4.1 (May 19) patch notes: Changes to Specialists, weapons, vehicles, and more

Dice has launched a new update for Battlefield 2042. Update 4.1 brings quite a few quality-of-life improvements and balancing changes to Specialists, weapons, and vehicles.

Battlefield 2042, the latest iteration of the iconic franchise, was quite hyped prior to its release. The game, set in a near-futuristic era made famous by Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, promised to be the best and biggest title of the franchise so far. However, when it launched, the responses were mixed.

Not only did Battlefield 2042 miss staple franchise features, but it also completely overhauled the tried-and-true class system to a more specialist approach. The system was similar to that of Call of Duty or other hero-shooters like Overwatch and Valorant. The game was also filled with unplayable bugs and glitches.

Over the last six months, Dice has been releasing consistent updates to the title, bringing improvement across the board.

Update 4.1 is the latest update for Battlefield 2042. Let's now take a look at the official patch notes for the update.

Battlefield 2042 Update 4.1 - Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

No-Pats,

Update 4.1 releases on May 19. The focus for this update is to deliver further fixes and Quality of Life improvements, as well as to update our All-Out Warfare rotations, alongside some balance changes to weapons and Specialists.

Here’s a summary of some of our key changes:

The overall power of Boris’s SG-36 Sentry Gun has been reduced

Angel can no longer provide Armor Plates via his Supply Bag

Stock weapons now handle better through improved base recoil. To compensate, we’ve slightly reduced the recoil benefits provided by attachments

All-Out Warfare playlists have been updated with new setups, removing Breakthrough 128 from the list of options on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC only, with more detail on the changes further down the page.

Up next in our update schedule is the release of Season 1, currently set for release in early June. We’ll be back with a full overview and Update Notes closer to its release.

Thank you,

The Battlefield Team

General

Vehicle Aim Sensitivity and Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity Controller settings now always correctly apply their effects

Aim Assist has been improved while aiming at moving targets

Aim Assist should no longer incorrectly acquire targets through thin obstacles

When not ranking up, you should no longer see the “You have been promoted screen” during the End of Round

Delivered improvements that help to reduce input lag

Adjusted Trigger Weight to ensure that inputs feel more responsive when applying successive inputs

Audio

The Announcer Voice Over for Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 3 experiences has been remastered and now includes new radio sound effects

Battlefield Portal

Specialists will now correctly display animations during the End of Round screen while in Battlefield Portal modes

Made the following changes to Hardcore Templates within the Battlefield Builder to align them with our Featured Experience offerings.

Enabled HUD in Hardcore Templates

Disabled Mini-map and Compass in Hardcore Templates

Gadgets

Hitting enemies with EMP effects now correctly triggers Player Disrupted XP

Removed placement delay for deployable gadgets so they now appear instantly

Deployable gadgets are now easier to deploy

Insertion Beacon

The size of the Insertion Beacon has been increased so it’s easier to see

The Insertion Beacon is now visible from further away

Modes

In this update, we’re making multiple updates to the All-Out Warfare rotations. Our leading change is the removal of the 128-player version of Breakthrough. When reviewing the available experiences in All-Out Warfare, we felt that the 128 player modes are better suited for Conquest, where gameplay spaces are larger and where you have a more natural fit for sandbox gameplay.

In Breakthrough’s 128-player mode, we feel that the value and impact of an individual player and squad are reduced due to the increased intensity and chaos of the combat.

When reviewing Breakthrough, we noted that the 64-player version represented a more tactical experience. Reducing our player count here helps to remove some of the chaos from the experience, and in combination with the reductions that we have made to the number of available combat vehicles, it means players are better able to hold frontlines more effectively. Players will also find more space to work together and fulfill their individual roles

As a result, squads in Breakthrough 64 have a better opportunity to work together to flank the enemy, place a spawn beacon, use their plus menu to attach suppressors, then clear and hold a point - one squad helping turn the tide as an example.

We believe that the move to 64 players will bring back the pacing that helps celebrate these moments of teamwork and PTFOing, and will be keeping a close eye on how our changes help to improve the experience ahead of the start of Season 1.

Further changes

Breakthrough 64 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S now have set map sizes for specific maps:

Discarded, Manifest, Orbital, Kaleidoscope will play the 128-player version

Hourglass, Breakaway, Renewal will play the 64-player version

Soldier

The Compass now expands while in ADS to improve its readability

Specialists

Angel

Angel will no longer be able to grant Armor Plates via his Supply Bag

Boris

Spotting via the SG-36 Sentry Gun now highlights spotted players via a red dot, and spotted enemies are now also visible for friendlies

The SG-36 Sentry Gun will no longer track players behind walls

Overall damage and health for the SG-36 Sentry Gun has been lowered

RPM reduced from 450 -> 250

Start Damage 16 -> 10

End Damage 10 -> 7

Fall Off Damage Range 50 -> 40

Projectile Speed 960 m/s -> 500 m/s

Health 200 -> 150

Lock-on time increased by 0.3 seconds

Target Forget Time 2 -> 1.5 seconds

Target lock-on range 65 -> 50m

Reload Speed 5.2 -> 4.2 seconds

Dozer

Bashing with the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield while inside smoke should now always deal damage

Irish

Fortification System recharge rate reduced from 25 -> 20 seconds

Weapons

Update 0.4.0 introduced an unintended change to the behavior of some weapons via incorrect values on their damage tables. In this update we’re restoring performance to its intended design and you should feel an overall improvement to weapon performance

The impact of recoil affecting attachments has been lowered, while base weapon recoil has been improved to compensate. This means weapons without attachments now handle better

Bolt Action Sniper breath control now lasts a max of 5 seconds, with an added 5 second penalty if used entirely

Underbarrel Attachments no longer affect weapon deploy speed

Overall horizontal recoil for DMR's has been reduced

Sidearms are now faster to deploy

AC42

Increased the AC42 distance damage dropoff at higher ranges

AK24

Removed the AK24 Semi Auto fire mode

Increased AK-24 Burst Mode rate of fire to 900RPM

NTW-50

Improved the NTW-50 effectiveness against vehicles

Added an additional damage multiple versus tank tracks

PKP-BP

Increased PKP-BP vertical recoil, and added a new horizontal recoil profile

SFAR-M GL

Improved the SFAR-M GL damage at short to medium range

Taking down an enemy now requires 5 instead of 4 bullets while at 20m

Decreased the SFAR-GL distance damage dropoff

SVK

Reduced SVK’s Horizontal recoil to make it easier to land follow-up shots

Increased the SVK distance damage dropoff past 40m

SVK’s High-Power Rounds damage lowered past 150m

Taking down an enemy now requires 3 instead of 2 bullets

Vehicles

Fixed a bug for no XP being rewarded when capturing an objective in a vehicle that wasn’t spawned via the Deploy Menu

Following the release of Update 0.4.0, we’re continuing to make balance adjustments to vehicle gameplay by updating the total number of vehicles that can be active at any time across maps in Conquest and Breakthrough.

Conquest 128:

Kaleidoscope - Reduced each teams light ground vehicle allocation by 1

Manifest - Reduced each teams light ground vehicle allocation by 1

Breakthrough 64:

Breakaway

Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers number of Transport Air Vehicles by 1, and reduced the number of Heavy Ground Vehicles for Attackers and Defenders to 1

Manifest

Adjusted Sector 3 to remove the Defenders allocation of Transport Air Vehicles, and also reduced the number of Heavy Ground Vehicles for Attackers and Defenders by 1

Hourglass

Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers and Defenders allocation of Heavy Ground Vehicles to 1, removed the Defending teams allocation of Transport and Combat Air Vehicles

Renewal:

Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Attackers and Defenders allocation of Heavy Ground Vehicles to 1

Orbital

Adjusted Sector 4 to reduce the Defenders allocation of Heavy Vehicles to 1

MAV

The MAV is now part of the Transport vehicle category

M5C Bolte

The M5C Bolte’s Missile Launcher no longer deals unintentional increased damage to air vehicles

The M5C Bolte is now part of the Armored vehicle category

Battlefield 2042 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Steam and EA. The game is also included in EA Play Pro.

