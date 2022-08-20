"MW2022 will only put it further in the grave": Battlefield 2042 players discuss the lack of guns compared to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Battlefield 2042 has never really had a variety of weapons to choose from. Like many aspects of the game, weapon choices have been far too limited, and the overall player experience has suffered because of it.

Although the portal mode has better weapon choices, players have been asking for more official additions. The first season hasn't done much in this regard, and players are now annoyed after having seen Activision Blizzard's plans for the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Traditionally, the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises are considered rivals, although the two have followed different directions with recent games. Battlefield 2042 was supposed to help the franchise take the lead, but the game failed to deliver on the promises made. Unfortunately for fans, some of these features are yet to make their way to the game, even nine months after its release. Even more disappointing is the fact that while DICE's latest release grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II seems to be garnering positive press.

Battlefield 2042 fans are upset with the available weapon choices in light of the upcoming options in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Battlefield 2042 didn't have the best launch, with players quick to state their disappointment with the game's overall quality. The game was initially released with 22 weapons. What surprised many was that DICE didn't bother to add any weapons for a really long time. Many hoped that the first season of the game would sort out these issues, but this was not the case.

In contrast, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II looks completely different as far as weapons are concerned. Reddit user u/Battlefield0918 posted an image of the various weapons in the game. Modern Warfare II's weapon choices already seem pretty robust, and Activision Blizzard is known for adding more weapons with major updates to their games.

One user commented that the number of developers working on weapons at Activision Blizzard was likely higher than the entire team of Battlefield 2042.

It should be noted that the list of weapons in the poster includes both confirmed and rumored entries. However, most of them are confirmed, and some of the rumored ones have a high probability of making it to the game. So it's safe to say that the list of available weapons in the upcoming Call of Duty game will be much more extensive than that of Battlefield 2042.

Some even believe that a few of the modes Activision Blizzard introduces with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II could potentially kill the Battlefield franchise. While these modes have been tested earlier, a refined version of them will likely avoid the shortcomings of earlier iterations.

One player pointed out the Gunsmith system in the Call of Duty games. This system allows users to radically modify the weapons they have and improve them in different ways. Such a system in Battlefield 2042 could have helped reduce the vacuum created by the lack of weapons.

Activision also manages games like Call of Duty Warzone well, with regular updates and bug fixes. Events, seasonal bonuses, and new rewards also keep players engaged and add variety to the gameplay.

Some recalled the high hopes they had when the trailer for Battlefield 2042 dropped. It's safe to say that many such expectations have remained unfulfilled.

If Call of Duty Modern Warfare II delivers on the hype, it will be able to deliver a massive blow to Battlefield 2042. The latest Battlefield title has been out for over a year, but the overall condition of the game leaves a lot to be desired.

