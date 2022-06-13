"They want money for skins": Battlefield 2042 community irritated at DICE and EA's obsession with specialists

With the introduction of the Exposure map, Battlefield 2042 players have responded positively to things for a change. Unfortunately, since the game's release, things have been highly problematic.

On one side, there have been bugs and poor management decisions. On the other, content and features like specialists have been major issues. While DICE hasn't removed them, users came together on social media to once again express their views.

DICE decided to introduce specialists in Battlefield 2042, a significant change from its previous class system. Under the new system, the developer chose to add backstories and gadgets to personalize the characters.

Unfortunately, the plans haven't been delivered on paper, as gamers have been against the feature from day one. While specialists are still in the game, fans still want them to be removed.

Battlefield 2042 players want older class system in place of specialists

The original post was made by Reddit user u/S4anteee, who posted about getting unknown soldiers. The characters were nothing but a demand to revert to the older class system, which was quite different from specialists.

Other users also responded similarly, as specialists in Battlefield 2042 have never been popular.

One gamer explained that things would have been better if DICE had introduced the same gadgets to the older class system. Instead, the entire specialist system has been confusing, and many individuals still don't understand their purpose.

Another player suggested that the specialists should have been kept in classes. DICE has done more harm than good by making them free of the restriction.

Many users feel that specialists have been introduced by DICE just to sell more skins and other cosmetic items.

One individual even believes that it's better to let them create the character they want to play as. After all the details, they can decide on the class they want to follow instead of going with specialists.

Gamers believe their uniqueness is lost by everyone playing with the same specialists.

Some even believe that a game like Insurgency: Sand Storm does the best when it comes to character customizations.

Even for a game like Battlefield 2042, where there have been several poor decisions, a few believe that the Specialists are the worse and DICE should never have introduced them in the first place.

Others even vouched for the systems in older games of the franchise like Battlefield V and 1.

Many players have already given up hope for the game as they don't think it can be salvaged. However, one person hopes that DICE will at least learn lessons and not introduce specialists in future titles of the series.

One gamer believes that the specialist system would have worked if DICE had done what Infinity Ward did with Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2019. Making the specialists optional would have been far better and would have made users happier.

Even if there are specialists, some want the ability to customize their looks and features instead of accepting DICE's choices.

Future Battlefield titles are already in the plans, but some fans are skeptical. It has been reported that DICE and EA have learned their lessons, but one fan thinks that including specialists in future releases will cause the same problems.

No matter what DICE has attempted with specialists in Battlefield 2042, it has been a failure. When the feature was introduced, many failed to understand its need in the first place.

Eight months later, things haven't changed, perhaps the best indicator of what DICE needs to do.

