"Haven't touched the game in 3 months": Battlefield 2042 players complain about the lack of maps and other basic features

Battlefield 2042 has been a massive headache for EA and DICE since it was released in 2021. From bugs to overall content, the game has received a lot of criticism from its fanbase.

One of the major flaws of the title is the lack of maps, especially compared to the series' earlier releases. While new maps have been added to the game, many players are unsatisfied with the work done and have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

Maps have been an essential aspect of the Battlefield franchise, given the nature of its FPS titles.

Battlefield 2042's developers promised many things to the fanbase when the first trailer dropped. Given the game's multiplayer-only nature, maps were expected to be given a greater emphasis. Unfortunately, many of the promises made left many disappointed.

While the new season has brought a new map, the overwhelming majority believe that more work should be done to improve it.

Battlefield 2042 players are irritated at the excuses and poor work of DICE

Reddit user u/AWU_Hades took to social media to express their frustration with the current state of Battlefield 2042. According to them, DICE's claims that they are trying to make things right are a pretext for slow development.

The user believes that DICE should be working harder and making faster additions to the game, considering its present state.

As expected, other Reddit users agreed with u/AWU_Hades.

One user added that DICE's claims never made much sense from the beginning. They said it's pretty bizarre that the game was said to be ahead of its schedule when it is actually so broken.

Another user feels that all DICE has been doing is pushing lies and using language that will confuse the fanbase. According to them, what's even more surprising is the fact that some players are still defending the developers.

Some users said they would only invest in another Battlefield game if the developers make the right decisions going forward.

One player is so frustrated that they want a similar game to be made by another studio who can do justice to fans.

Some players feel that the overall degradation of Battlefield 2042 has to do with the current trends in the gaming industry.

In recent years, developers have released unfinished games knowing that fans will still be willing to play them.

This fan wants to avoid buying another game made by DICE unless they can turn around the current situation.

Another user thinks that when it comes to Battlefield 2042, DICE is only doing what they are obliged to by their contract.

This is the main reason why many players have problems with the mediocre content and slow rate of additions.

DICE appear to be running out of time as they encounter constant failures. It will be interesting to see if EA will be able to salvage their reputation and make the game better.

