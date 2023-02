All Wild Hearts crafting materials and how to acquire them

As players explore Wild Hearts, they will see a wealth of crafting materials they can collect. The vast majority of these will come from slaying Kemono. Depending on the tier of the Giant Kemono, these materials will also again vary. If you want the best materials, you must tackle the more deadly varieties of Kemono.

That said, minor/small Kemono in Wild Hearts drop crafting materials you can farm up. Some materials exist in the open world, varying from region to region.

All Kemono crafting materials in Wild Hearts

Most of your crafting materials in Wild Hearts will come from the heat of battle. That means primarily fighting the giant Kemono that shows up in the wild. Not all these items are simply from killing your foe, either. Like in Monster Hunter and other games, players sometimes need to break off parts of the enemy.

In this section, I’ll go over every known giant Kemono drop in Wild Hearts for each tier of the monster that’s known. There are Normal, Mighty, Volatile, and Deeply Volatile. Not all monsters even show up in the Normal tier. The first two chapters of the game have Normal foes. Mighty is introduced in 3 and 4, and Volatile/Deeply Volatile appear in Chapter 5.

If you want to fight Deeply Volatile foes, you’ll also need a specific amount of Keystones in the region you’re exploring, so this will take more work to fight in Wild Hearts.

Normal Ragetail materials

Ragetail Plum (Tail)

Ragetail Pelt (Head, Calm)

Ragetail Fang (Can also drop from Head when enraged)

Ragetail Claw

Rare Ragetail Pip

Young Warrior Teardrops

Young Warrior Kemono Blood

Small Plum Scent Crystal

Mighty Ragetail materials

Ripe Ragetail Plum (Tail, Calm)

Ragetail Pelt (Head, Calm)

Hard Ragetail Fang (Can also drop from Head when enraged)

Ragetail Claw

Ragetail Whiskers

Prized Ragetail Pip

Red Plum Teardrops

Red Plum Kemono Blood

Large Spring Dust Crystal

Volatile Ragetail materials

Harugasumi Keystone

Giant Spring Dust Crystal

Magical Ragetail Orb

Magical Harugasumi Orb

Sapscourge Materials List

Sapscourge Lead Beard (Head)

Sapscourge Horn (Horns)

Sapscourge Amber (Back)

Sapscourge Tail (Tail)

Rare Sapscourge Sap

Young Warrior Teardrops

Young Warrior Kemono Blood

Small Plum Scent Crystal

Normal Kingtusk materials

Kingtusk Ivory (Tusks)

Kingtusk Horn (Horns along back)

Kingtusk Thorn (Tail)

Kingtusk Hide

Kingtusk Bristle

Rare Kingtusk Seed

Basara Teardrops

Basara Kemono Blood

Plum Scent Crystal

Mighty Kingtusk materials

Sharp Kingtusk Ivory (Tusks)

Sharp Kingtusk Horn (Horns along back)

Thick Kingtusk Thorn (Horns along back)

Long Kingtusk Tail (Tail)

Kingtusk Hide

Kingtusk Bristle

Kingtusk Hoof

Prized Kingtusk Seed

Great Juniper Teardrops

Great Juniper Kemono Blood

Giant Spring Dust Crystal

Normal Spineglider materials

Spineglider Horn (Horn)

Spineglider Dripstone (Back)

Spineglider Hide

Spineglider Claw

Rare Spineglider Brine

Roaming Bard Teardrops

Roaming Bard Kemono Blood

Small Zephyr Crystal

Mighty Spineglider materials

Sharp Spineglider Horn (Horn)

Saturated Spineglider Dripstone (Back)

Spineglider Hide

Spineglider Claw

Spineglider Patagium

Prized Spineglider Brine

Jadedance Teardrops

Jadedance Kemono Blood

Large Summer Storm Crystal

Normal Dreadclaw materials

Dreadclaw Corona (Head)

Dreadclaw Skin (Body)

Dreadclaw Talon (Feet)

Dreadclaw Sickle Feather (Tail)

Rare Dreadclaw Plume

Roaming Bard Teardrops

Roaming Bard Kemono Blood

Small Zephyr Crystal

Mighty Dreadclaw materials

Tall Dreadclaw Corona (Head)

Dreadclaw Skin (Body)

Sharp Dreadclaw Talon (Feet)

Dreadclaw Sickle Feather (Tail)

Dreadclaw Beak

Prized Dreadclaw Plume

Jadedance Teardrops

Jadedance Kemono Blood

Large Summer Storm Crystal

Normal Gritdog materials

Gritdog Tail (Tail)

Gritdog Enteric Sack (also regular drop when enraged)

Gritdog Claw

Gritdog Fur

Gritdog Incisor

Gritdog Iron Nugget (also from head when enraged)

Rare Gritdog Stone

Grithide Teardrops

Grithide Kemono Blood

Small Zephyr Crystal

Mighty Gritdog materials

Spiny Gritdog Tail (Tail)

Gritdog Enteric Sack (also regular drop when enraged)

Heavy Gritdog Claw

Thick Gritdog Incisor

Gritdog Hard Iron Nugget (also from head when enraged)

Gritdog Gastric Wall

Prized Gritdog Stone

Myorata Teardrops

Myorata Kemono Blood

Large Summer Storm Crystal

Normal Lavaback materials

Lavaback Fang (Head)

Lavaback Hide (Back)

Lavaback Tail (Tail)

Lavaback Beard

Lavaback Mudstone (also from arms once enraged)

Lavaback Spine

Rare Lavaback Tufa

Ninja Teardrops

Ninja Kemono Blood

Zephyr Crystal

Cobalt Lavaback materials

Cobalt Lavaback Fang (Head)

Cobalt Lavaback Hide (Back)

Cobalt Lavaback Tail (Tail)

Cobalt Lavaback Molten Rock (also drops from arms when enraged)

Giant Kemono Slack

Rare Cobalt Lavaback Tufa

Bandit Teardrops

Bandit Kemono Blood

Small Brumal Wind Crystal

Mighty Lavaback materials

Sharp Lavaback Fang (Head)

Lavaback Hide (Back)

Long Lavaback Tail (Tail)

Lavaback Beard

Lavaback Fire Rock (also from arms once enraged)

Sharp Lavaback Spine

Thick Lavaback Beard

Prized Lavaback Tufa

Fuma Clan Teardrops

Fuma Clan Kemono Blood

Giant Summer Storm Crystal

Earthbreaker materials

Giant Kemono Gem

Rare Earthbreaker Stone

Corestone

Ore

Mirror Stone

Plum Scent Crystal

Normal Sporetail materials

Sporetail Stipe (Tail)

Sporetail Hide (Head)

Sporetail Fang (also from Head when enraged)

Sporetail Claw

Giant Kemono Essential Oil

Rare Sporetail Cell

Veteran Teardrops

Veteran Kemono Blood

Small Harvest Crystal

Mighty Sporetail materials

Thick Sporetail Stipe (Tail)

Sporetail Hide (Head)

Hard Sporetail Fang (also from Head when enraged)

Sporetail Claw

Sporetail Whiskers

Prized Sporetail Cell

Cutthroat Teardrops

Cutthroat Kemono Blood

Large Autumn Breeze Crystal

Volatile Sporetail materials

Akikure Keystone

Giant Autumn Breeze Crystal

Magical Sporetail Orb

Magical Akikure Orb

Normal Goldshard materials list

Goldshard Incisor (Head)

Goldshard Tail (Tail)

Goldshard Claw (Claws)

Goldshard Spine

Rare Goldshard Calculus

Veteran Teardrops

Veteran Kemono Blood

Small Harvest Crystal

Mighty Goldshard materials

Goldshard Incisor (Head)

Long Goldshard Tail (Tail)

Goldshard Claw (Claws)

Sharp Goldshard Spine

Spinous Goldshard Hide

Prized Goldshard Calculus

Cutthroat Teardrops

Cutthroat Kemono Blood

Large Autumn Breeze Crystal

Volatile Goldshard materials

Akikure Keystone

Giant Autumn Breeze Crystal

Magical Goldshard Orb

Magical Akikure Orb

Fumebeak materials

Fumebeak Tail Feather (Tail)

Fumebeak Toxic Lung (Body)

Fumebeak Bill (Head)

Fumebeak Skin

Fumebeak Claw

Fumebeak Wing

Rare Fumebeak Remex

All-Black Teardrops

All-Black Kemono Blood

Harvest Crystal

Normal Icetusk materials

Icetusk Ivory (Tusks)

Icetusk Horn (Horns on back)

Icetusk Tail (Tail)

Icetusk Frost Limb

Rare Icetusk Seed

Bandit Teardrops

Bandit Kemono Blood

Small Brumal Wind Crystal

Mighty Icetusk materials

Freezing Icetusk Ivory (Tusks)

Icetusk Horn (Horns on back)

Icetusk Tail (Tail)

Sharped Icetusk Frost Limb

Icetusk Hoof

Prized Icetusk Seed

Wayward Brigand Teardrops

Wayward Brigand Kemono Blood

Large Winter Lull Crystal

Normal Deathstalker materials

Deathstalker Pelt (Head)

Deathstalker Ice Tail (Tail)

Deathstalker Hide

Deathstalker Claw

Deathstalker Fang

Deathstalker Icicle (also from shoulder branches when enraged)

Deathstalker Ice Bead

Argent Teardrops

Argent Kemono Blood

Brumal Wind Crystal

Mighty Deathstalker materials

Frozen Deathstalker Pelt (Head)

Deathstalker Floe Tail (Tail)

Deathstalker Hide

Deathstalker Claw

Icy Deathstalker Fang

Glacial Deathstalker Icicle (also from shoulder branches when enraged)

Deathstalker Ice Water

Deathstalker Pogonip Bead

Moonshadow Teardrops

Moonshadow Kemono Blood

Giant Winter Lull Crystal

Onyxshard materials

Onyxshard Rock Incisor (Head)

Onyxshard Tail (Tail)

Onyxshard Rock Claw (Claws)

Onyxshard Spine

Spinous Onyxshard Hide

Giant Kemono Essential Oil

Onyxshard Mass

Sunrise Princess Teardrops

Sunrise Princess Kemono Blood

Giant Spring Dust Crystal

Pearlbeak materials

Long Pearlbeak Tail Feather (Tail)

Pearlbeak Light Orb (Body)

Sharp Pearlbeak Bill (Head)

Pearlbeak Razor Wing

Sharp Pearlbeak Talon

Giant Kemono Luminous Dust

Great Pearlbeak Remex

Brighteye Archer Teardrops

Brighteye Archer Kemono Blood

Giant Summer Storm Crystal

Venomglider materials

Venomglider Bloom Horn (Head)

Venomglider Toxic Lintel (Back)

Venomglider Petal Derm

Venomglider Blood Claw

Venomglider Patagium

Giant Kemono Petal

Rare Venomglider Succus

Sunrise Princess Teardrops

Sunrise Princess Kemono Blood

Large Autumn Breeze Crystal

Ripclaw materials

Ripclaw Corona Spray (Head)

Ripclaw Petal Derm (Body)

Shard Ripclaw Talon (Claws)

Ripclaw Sickle Feather (Tail)

Ripclaw Bloom Beak

Grand Ripclaw Plume

Brighteye Archer Teardrops

Brighteye Archer Kemono Blood

Giant Winter Lull Crystal

Amaterasu materials

Amaterasu Bast (Chest)

Diabolic Amaterasu Talon (Claws)

Diabolic Amaterasu Tail (Tail)

Amaterasu Backbone (Back)

Diabolic Amaterasu Pinion

Diabolic Amaterasu Horn (Also from horns when enraged)

Diabolic Amaterasu Beak

Amaterasu Pinion

Dawn Guard Teardrops

Dawn Guard Kemono Blood

Giant Autumn Breeze Crystal

Emberplume materials

Emberplume Fire Crown (Head)

Emberplume Fire Claw (Claws)

Emberplume Tail Feather (Tail)

Emberplume Fire Skin

Emberplume Display Feather

Emberplume Wing Feather

Emberplume Fire Beak

Emberplume Eye Feather

Garuda Teardrops

Garuda Kemono Blood

Giant Summer Storm Crystal

Golden Tempest materials

Golden Tempest Auric Saber (Head)

Golden Tempest Auric Claw (Claws)

Golden Tempest Tail (Tail)

Golden Tempest Auric Pelt (Back)

Steely Golden Tempest Hide

Golden Tempest Celestial Robe

Golden Tempest Auric Ruff

Golden Tempest Nugget

White Fang Teardrops

White Fang Kemono Blood

Giant Autumn Breeze Crystal

This list could expand in the future, as more difficulties of monsters become known, and other materials appear in Wild Hearts. These aren't the only ways to farm up materials in the game, either. Players must also be aware of Small Kemono, which offers their own resources to unlock.

Small Kemono in Wild Hearts and what items they unlock

Small Kemono are less powerful creatures throughout each region in Wild Hearts. You can either pet these or kill them. Either way, you can pick up a valuable resource. If you want to pet them, crouch and sneak up behind them, and you will receive a prompt when close enough.

Of course, you could also murder these innocent creatures for meat or other useful crafting materials. These Wild Hearts creatures will be divided up into regions for easy searching.

Harugasumi Way Small Kemono

Sagecane Deer

Kill: Red Meat

Pet: Lessar Cane Antler

Ragetail Pup

Kill: Small Kemono Skin

Pet: Rodent Bud

Gladefruit Hare

Kill: Cubed Meat

Pet: Leporine Fruit

Springwatch Monitor

Kill: Small Scale or Lizard Blood

Pet: Lizard Bloom

Natsukodachi Isle Small Kemono

Sparkshower Monitor

Kill: Small Scale

Pet: Corestone

Coralcoat Turtle

Kill: Sliced Meat

Pet: Coral Shell

Whipthrash Serpent

Kill: Serpent Slough

Pet: Serpent Beard

Snapspine Wisp

Kill: Snapspine Cotton

Pet: Obsidian Snapspine Needle

Grassghoul Decapod

Kill: Crustaceous Moss or Small Kemono Carapace

Pet: Crustaceous Moss

Akikura Canyon Small Kemono

Conkclad Buffalo

Kill: Sliced Meat

Pet: Fungal Conk

Sporetail Pup

Kill: Small Kemono Carapace

Pet: Goldcap

Deadleaf Slater

Kill: Small Kemono Carapace

Pet: Slater Exoskeleton

Noblegrass Hound

Kill: Small Kemono Skin

Pet: Wild Dog Pampas

Nightshade Monitor

Kill: Pointed Scale or Lizard Bloom

Pet: Lizard Bloom

Fuyufusagi Fort Small Kemono

Shardshower Monitor

Kill: Pointed Scale

Pet: Corestone

Gemcast Monkey

Kill: Simian Yin Organ Gem

Pet: Monkey Liquor

Icebloom Hound

Kill: Small Kemono Skin

Pet: Canine Ice Crystal

Deathspine Nighthawk

Kill: Strigine Flight Bone

Pet: Strigine Plume

However, these are even smaller creatures you can work on capturing for materials in Wild Hearts. These require using a Karakuri, and each region has its own tiny critters.

Wild Hearts creature materials using Wildlife Cages and Pens

Using the Wildlife Cage and Pen Karakuri, you can catch tiny critters in each region. Each of these has specific items that you can pick up from them. You can also keep them as pets to get items. These critters drop 1 item each time.

Once you've farmed items on these creatures, you will need to hunt a large Kemono in Wild Hearts, to get these to reset and farm more items. You can also switch the animals in your cages and pens, putting the swapped monster back into your inventory.

Harugasumi Way Creatures

Berrybright Squirrel: Pet Kemono Seed

Cherrytail Ladybug: Orb Cherry

Grasswing Swallow: Pet Kemono Tail Feather

Goldchrysanth Crane: Chrysanthemum Feather

Glowstar Snail: Gleaming Pet Kemono Shell

Ferntail Gecko: Spiral Fern

Canecrown Viper: Pet Kemono Seed

Natsukodachi Isle Creatures

Gorgonian Hermit Crab: Gleaming Pet Kemono Shell

Nectarbelly Cicada: Nature’s Nectar or Golden Nectar

Lotuswing Swallow: Pet Kemono Tail Feather

Hotbellied Gecko: Scarlet Pet Kemono Spores

Orangetufted Constrictor: Pet Kemono Seed

Prismwhelk Salmon: None

Akikura Canyon Creatures

Kudzuclad Fox: Inari Fruit

Chestnutkeeper Hedgehog: Backnut

Cherrytinge Ladybug: Pet Kemono Seed

Wasabiskimmer Dragonfly: Fall Wasabi

Dogwood Catfish: None

Crystalcap Sweetfish: None

Fuyufusagi Fort Creatures

Rockfoil Rabbit: Snow Leaf

Frostberry Squirrel: Pet Kemono Seed

Violetbulb Snowbug: Crystal Snowflake

Citrusscent Owl: Belly Yuzu

Silverchrysanth Crane: Chrysanthemum Feather

Simply exploring areas in Wild Hearts can also lead to fruitful, useful items to collect. These are also separated by region, so it's easy to know where to go for specific items.

Wild Hearts open-world materials per region

Some raw materials in Wild Hearts are common, while others are only found in specific regions of the map. You can easily find these as you explore, but you might also want to use Flying Vines to acquire some off-the-beaten path. Anytime you find these materials in the wild, grab them.

Materials Available in All Areas

Corestone

Ore

Large Piece of Ore

Lump of Ore

Harugasumi Way Materials

Small Crystal Ore

Sakura Stone

Ancient Lumber

Supple Lumber

Natsukodachi Isle Materials

Bluestone

Blue Columnar Ore

Coral Fragment

Ancient Lumber

Supple Lumber

Akikura Canyon Materials

Mirror Stone

Golden Hematite

Fine-Grained Lumber

Silken Thread

Fuyufusagi Fort Materials

Lightstone

Demon Rock

Fine-Grained Lumber

Peculiar Cocoon

These are all currently known materials in Wild Hearts. This list could be updated if more items become known as players dig deeper into the latest monster-hunting adventure from EA Games and Koei Tecmo.

