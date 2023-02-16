Best ways to use the Flying Vine in Wild Hearts

One of the many Karakuri in Wild Hearts, The Flying Vine, is an object you can use to swiftly get from one place to another. While it is primarily a tool to help you navigate the world around you, it can also be used in combat with the proper timing and setup.

The Flying Vine is a tool you unlock through playing Wild Hearts, and it offers you another way to get around. While fast travel is helpful in the game, it's expensive to craft a tent anywhere you want to get to. With that in mind, consider using the Flying Vine Karakuri while you explore and hunt.

What is the Flying Vine, and how to use it in Wild Hearts?

Some Karakuri persists while you play the game, such as the Flying Vine. This object, which looks similar to a slingshot or catapult, will launch a vine that connects one place to another. You, of course, will need enough of the green leaf resource to make these, but it's worth having around.

Flying Vine is unlocked during the Kingtusk Main Story Quest of Wild Hearts and will be required to get to that particular Kemono. You'll have to reach a plateau in the distance, so you'll use the vine to do just that.

The most important use for the Flying Vine is to get to several out-of-reach places. You can fire it across chasms and gorges, up or down to distant areas, and it's a fantastic way to get around. You should set as many of these up as possible while hunting. Since they stick around, even when you travel back to town in Wild Hearts, it would be smart to make many of these.

You can travel up and down on them too, so you aren't stuck sliding down toward an area if you decide that's not where you want to go. Once you've built a Flying Vine, aim the reticle at a surface you want to connect it to. White means it can connect, and red means it won't.

Then, press the weapon sheath and jump buttons to attach yourself to it, and the movement inputs you're using to go faster/slower or go back and forth. You want to have as many of these as possible in Wild Hearts to ensure you're safe and swift while hunting.

Watch: Pin down Kemono with Flying Vine

If you want, it can also be used in combat! With the Impaler upgrade, this Wild Hearts travel tool can also damage your targets. Just build the Flying Vine in combat, or set it up and kite the enemy to it. You can blast the Kemono with the vine to damage your target while you move in to deal damage.

Multiplayer groups could set several of these up at once and target a large Kemono from all directions, impaling it with several vines to restrict its movement during a Wild Hearts battle.

Since all the Kemono can be crafted during battle, it's a great way to get some extra damage in, and perhaps distract a foe, while setting up a powerful combo or special attack.

This Karakuri will be used primarily to get to places you normally cannot get to. The more of these you set up, the easier it will be to farm resources and get to dangerous enemies.

