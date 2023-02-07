All Wild Hearts Kemono and monsters revealed so far

When Wild Hearts was showcased to the audience for the first time, one aspect became quite clear - there will be gigantic beasts that players will be taking on. Many will feel at home if they have played games like the Monster Hunter series or the free-to-play Dauntless. Despite these resemblances, EA will aim to provide an experience that will win the hearts of gamers.

To create a reputation for itself, developer Koei Tecmo will rely on the monsters forming the game's core. After all, a big reason for Monster Hunter's success as a series has been the gigantic beasts and the lore associated with them. Wild Hearts must tread a similar path.

The reveal has looked quite interesting as far as the monsters are concerned. Preliminary play tests and subsequent promos from EA have showcased some of the beasts players will find along their journey. They go by the name of Kemono, and ten have been revealed so far in an official manner.

Wild Hearts' Kemono could be the ultimate difference between game's success and failure

It's easy to imagine why EA hopes the Kemono will significantly impact Wild Hearts. This gigantic beast is set to challenge the players and test their skills and abilities. If these monsters of nature turn out to be blunt, the game will feel flat and linear.

As mentioned earlier, the developers have revealed ten Kemono so far. What's positive is their unique design and movesets, which will keep the players on their toes. The lucky ones have been able to fight against them in previous playtest sessions in some parts of the world.

Golden Tempest

Ragetail

Sapscourge

Kintusk

Lavaback

Deathstalker

Amaterasu

Goldshard

Spineglider

Earhtbreaker

More reveals are likely closer to the game's full release. All ten seem very original in design, and some were present in the playtest. However, some of their movesets and attack patterns could undergo changes in the official release.

The Golden Tempest is set to be the most unique, which is more of a flying tiger. EA has used the majestic beast for Wild Hearts' promotion, and it remains to be seen where players can go head-to-head against it.

It's easy to see why developer Koei Tecmo has taken plenty of inspiration from worldwide mythology in designing these creatures. Players can take on the Kemono alone or with their friends in the co-op. Based on earlier play tests and game reveals, technology will play a significant role in combating these creatures.

Wild Hearts releases worldwide on February 16 and will be released on all major platforms, including the current-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox. The game's available for pre-order, and players can choose between the Standard and Karakuri Editions.

EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also enjoy up to 10 hours of gameplay and an early access period in the form of a limited trial.

