How to get the Wild Hearts 10-hour trial for free on the Xbox Game Pass?

There's some big news for Xbox Game Pass users as far as EA's upcoming title, Wild Hearts, is concerned. The developers want players to get an early taste of things before they decide to buy the game. This could create a wonderful opportunity for those subscribed to Microsoft's gaming service.

This is an innovative decision from developers Omega Force and Koei Tecmo, given the game's premise. However, some fans will feel the upcoming release is EA's take on Capcom's Monster Hunter series. So naturally, some gamers could be driven away by that notion, while others may choose to go for the Monster Hunter series in the first place.

By offering a trial, the developers and EA can showcase what's on offer with Wild Hearts. The early trailers and showcases have been promising, but the trial will offer 10 hours of gameplay to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Wild Hearts' 10-hour trial will also offer early access to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

The Xbox Game Pass comes with different tiers for those who are unaware. One will need the Ultimate subscription to enjoy Wild Hearts' free trial. The simple reason for this is the fact that the trial comes with EA Play. It is bundled with the Ultimate tier subscription, and hence comes the requirement.

This is one thing all members will have to ensure before they can redeem the trial. Once that's done, follow the next steps to get access to the trial:

Ensure you're logged in with the correct account on which the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active.

Go to the Microsoft store and then to the games section. This can be done from the web browser, the Xbox app on the PC, the Microsoft Store app on Windows, or the console.

Search Wild Hearts, and the game's page will be shown.

From here, you can buy the game by choosing the correct edition.

Once the trial becomes available, you'll be able to choose it the same way as you'll pick the correct edition.

Confirm your selection, and your Wild Hearts trial will be active.

Ensure your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription remains active while enjoying the trial. With an ongoing EA Play subscription, the trial will work in its intended way.

All the content of Wild Hearts will be available on this trial, with the only limitation being of 10 hours. If someone wants to continue playing the game, they must get the complete edition as a separate purchase.

Those proceeding with the same Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account will get an additional discount on any edition they pick. Moreover, they will also retain all their progression from the trial if EA follows the same pattern. The trial also comes within four days of the early access period, and players can enjoy all available content from February 12.

Wild Hearts releases on all major platforms but will be a current-gen exclusive on PlayStation and Xbox. The full release takes place on February 16, and it remains to be seen if EA can salvage a poor start to the year with their upcoming launch.

Poll : 0 votes