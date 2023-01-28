Is the Dead Space remake available on EA Play?

The highly anticipated Dead Space remake has finally been released for all current-gen consoles and PCs via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app. However, some fans are wondering if the recently released title is included with Electronic Arts' subscription-based service, EA Play.

EA Play, the subscription-based service by Electronic Arts, features two tiers, the base EA Play that provides players with a library of older and highly acclaimed titles, and the higher tier of EA Play Pro, offering the latest and greatest titles from the publisher, at a higher cost. Basic EA Play is also included with Xbox's own subscription-based service Game Pass in the PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate tiers.

The Dead Space remake is included with the higher-tier EA Play Pro, but not with the basic EA Play

Motive Studio's Dead Space remake beautifully captures the original survival-horror game's dark and gloomy atmosphere while reimagining it from the ground up for modern-day audiences. With the title being published by Electronic Arts, it has been included with the EA Play Pro tier for interested players to dive right into.

It should be noted that alongside NFS Unbound and FIFA 23, Dead Space isn't available on the lower-tier EA Play. Although it should eventually arrive in the base service, like other Electronic Arts titles, it will likely take at least six months to a year depending on the game's success, which has already garnered a positive response from fans and critics alike. Until then, players can enjoy the original Dead Space title from 2008, along with its two sequels on the base EA Play tier.

For now, interested players can either subscribe to EA Play Pro for $14.99 per month or buy the game from one of the many platform storefronts that it's available on.

How to subscribe to EA Play and EA Play Pro to play the Dead Space remake

The highly acclaimed Dead Space remake was launched on the EA Play Pro subscription-based service on day 1. It should be noted that athough EA Play is available on other platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam, the EA Play Pro tier is limited to the EA app on PC.

EA Play and EA Play Pro monthly and yearly subscription plans (image via EA Play website)

EA Play Pro can be subscribed to either from the EA app or a supported browser.

How to subscribe to EA Play Pro from the EA app

Launch the EA app. If you don't already have it, you can download it by heading over to (ea.com/ea-app) and clicking on the Download the EA app button.

In the EA app, click on the Join EA Play button located in the top right corner next to the friends menu.

This will open up the EA Play page with a central Join Now button displayed.

Clicking on the Join Now button will allow you to join EA Play, but the latest Dead Space remake isn't available in the EA Play tier.

To join EA Play Pro, you can either click on the See Memberships button located on the top right of the EA Play Page or scroll down to the memberships comparison portion of the page.

Click on the Join EA Play Pro button, which opens up a new pop-up menu.

You can either select the monthly or the annual payment option based on your preferences and proceed with the payment details.

Once subscribed, you can head over to the Dead Space store page and add it to your collection to download.

How to subscribe to EA Play Pro from a web browser

To subscribe to EA Play Pro from a browser, head over to (ea.com/ea-play) and click on the Join Now button.

This will prompt open a side menu asking you to select from one of four options: EA app, Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Considering that EA Play Pro is only available on the EA app, you must select that option.

On Step 2 of the side menu, it'll ask you to select between two options: EA Play, and EA Play Pro. Since the Dead Space remake is only available on the Pro tier, you'll have to select it.

Step 3 will then ask you to select between Annual and Monthly plans, which you can choose based on your personal preferences.

Finally, the option to checkout will appear, following which you'll be subscribed to EA Play Pro.

The Dead Space remake is currently available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app.

