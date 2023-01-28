Dead Space remake building shaders error explained - Possible fixes and more

The Dead Space remake is finally here, bringing a modernized experience of the classic survival-horror title. While it plays quite smoothly on all platforms, PC players are facing the building shaders error when booting up the game for the first time.

Building shaders is an essential part of preparing a title for a smooth and visually impressive experience, but it can result in the game crashing since the process can take a while. While there isn't a direct solution to the issue other than waiting it out, following some easy steps might alleviate any potential crashes and freezing.

What is the Dead Space remake building shaders error?

Shaders are an essential part of modern-day video game visualization, but can be quite taxing on your GPUs at times. To give players a smooth experience, oftentimes titles will build shaders before jumping into the gameplay.

Players of the recent Call of Duty titles and PlayStation/PC titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will already be familiar with the process, which is a similar case in Dead Space.

The Dead Space remake is a visual treat that retains the classic title's dark and moody atmosphere while upgrading it for the modern generation, enhancing it with features like ray tracing.

Bryant Magnien @bmagnien @ghost_motley @amdux Literally first screen that showed up on launching was ‘building shaders’ for about 2 minutes. This was from the EA launcher which received a day 1 patch this morning. Seen no stutters yet @ghost_motley @amdux Literally first screen that showed up on launching was ‘building shaders’ for about 2 minutes. This was from the EA launcher which received a day 1 patch this morning. Seen no stutters yet

TallGuyEricTv @TallGuyEricTv Is anybody having issues with @deadspace remake not launching on pc? I have everything updated and have verified files numerous times. The game launches starts building shaders then crashes back to my home screen. I've only gotten passed this once and it crashed. :( Is anybody having issues with @deadspace remake not launching on pc? I have everything updated and have verified files numerous times. The game launches starts building shaders then crashes back to my home screen. I've only gotten passed this once and it crashed. :(

To attain this level of visual fidelity, Dead Space builds shaders during its first bootup, and it can end up taking a while, depending on your PC's horsepower.

How to fix the Dead Space remake building shaders error

When you first boot up Dead Space, the title will build shaders, and it can take up to 10 minutes. If, after a while, the game continues to show building shaders with the circle in the bottom right spinning, a possible fix is to restart the game and try again.

However, if the circle freezes in its position and does not move, then it might mean the game has frozen. At that point, forcefully closing the application and relaunching it to try again will be the way to go.

If the error continues to occur, then the next thing to do is to verify and repair the game's files. The Dead Space remake is available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app. Methods to verify and repair the files on the different platforms are as follows:

How to verify and repair games on Steam

Launch Steam and navigate to the game in the library.

Right-click on it and select Properties from the menu.

Select Local Files on the left menu in the Properties window.

Click on "Verify Integrity of the Game Files" option in the Local Files menu.

Steam will start an automated process of verifying the game files. If some corrupted files are found, the platform will automatically repair them by downloading the proper replacements from the server.

How to verify and repair games on Epic Games Store

Launch Epic Games Store and navigate to the title in the library.

Click on the three dots and select Manage.

In the Manage menu, select Verify Files by clicking on the Verify option.

This will start an automated process where Epic Games Store will verify the game files and repair them if any corruption is found.

How to verify and repair games on the EA app

Launch the EA app and navigate to the game in the My Collection menu.

Click on the three dots and select Eepair.

This will start an automated process where the platform will verify and repair the game files.

The aforementioned steps are expected to fix the building shaders issue. The Dead Space remake is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app.

