Will Wild Hearts have crossplay and cross-platform support?

Wild Hearts is gearing up to be one of the most-anticipated AAA releases this February. The Monster Hunter-esque title from Koei Tecmo is set to feature one of the most unique combat systems as well as online multiplayer features.

The amount of hype around the game has made many in the community curious about some of the features that the developers will be providing with the upcoming title.

One of the more popular questions surrounding the game is whether it will support any form of crossplay or cross-platform support. Fortunately, those looking to boot up Wild Hearts with friends on different devices will be able to do so as the game supports both crossplay and cross-platform saves.

Crossplay support between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC was confirmed by the developers in the official FAQ. The feature is likely to be enabled via your EA account, hence, you may be required to make a profile on the service in order to avail the feature.

What to expect from Wild Hearts?

Wild Hearts is getting its official release on February 17, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s one of the most anticipated releases of the month and will be competing with the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Atomic Heart, Returnal PC, and Like a Dragon: Ishin!

The game promises to offer an exciting and immersive experience as players embark on quests to hunt down and defeat formidable creatures. The unique style of combat and mechanics set it apart from other games in the same genre, so players can expect an exciting adventure as they explore the game's vast open world.

The RPG will be set in the land of Azyuma, which is a fictional world that is heavily inspired by Feudal Japan. The premise of the story starts with Azuma falling into ruin as it starts getting overrun by incredibly large beasts known as Kemono.

Kemonos are mutated beasts who have fused with certain elements in the world and now have the power to control certain aspects of the landscape in the game.

In Wild Hearts, players will take on the role of a hunter who has the unique ability to wield ancient weapons made of Karakuri technology. It’s these weapons that are the most effective against the Kemono in the game.

Additionally, Azuma will be split into four regions, with each harboring a specific element based on a different season. Hence, there is bound to be a lot of diversity when it comes to Kemono designs for each region, the elements they fuse with, and the type of terrain that they manipulate.

