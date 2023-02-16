Wild Hearts trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

Wild Hearts got its official release across all the major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Koei Techmo’s take on the monster-hunter genre seems to have been rather successful, as the RPG has gotten a fair bit of positive responses from players and critics alike.
While there are a fair bit of performance issues with Wild Hearts, it doesn’t dampen the experience all that much. The land of Azuma remains a breathtaking spectacle.
Wild Hearts’ immersive gameplay experience has made many in the community curious about all the trophies they can unlock in the title. The following guide will cover all the available achievements and how you can unlock each.
Wild Hearts trophy guide
1) Platinum (for PlayStation users)
WILD HEARTS
- Obtain all trophies.
2) Gold (80 Gamerscore each)
TsuKumo Whisperer
- Befriend 200 TsuKumo.
Vanquisher of the Volatile
- Hunt a deeply volatile Kemono in all areas.
3) Silver (30 Gamerscore each)
Expert Conjuror
- Conjure 1000 basic KaraKuri.
Flawless Crystal
- Finish a Kemono before it can land a single attacK on you.
Haven Hunter
- Open up all possible camps.
Reincarnation Cycle Stopper
- Discover the end of the story.
Relentless Kemono Hunter
- Finish 300 Kemono.
Single Minded
- Finish 50 Kemono with a single weapon type.
Superlative View
- Complete all building extensions and restorations.
Threaded Harmony
- Enlarge a single dragon pit as much as possible.
Unrivaled in Arms
- Obtain an extremely valuable weapon.
Volatile Vocation
- Hunt your first Deeply Volatile Kemono.
4) Bronze (15 GamerScore each)
Artful Assister
- Provide assistance 5 times.
Axer of Auspice
- Deliver Minato from disaster.
Bewitched by Bathing
- Develop every different restorative bath.
Big Spender
- Spend 30,000 on goods from the store.
Bonds of Enmity
- Hunt the fateful Kemono.
Budding Conjuror
- Conjure 200 basic KaraKuri.
Canyon of KaraKuri
- Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri in AKiKure Canyon.
Charmed by the Hunt
- Gather your first talisman from the wilderness.
Commencing of Quests
- Complete your first quest for a citizen of Minato
Counter Specialist
- Deflect 20 Kemono attacKs using fusion KaraKuri.
Distance Devourer
- Travel a distance of 10,000m by KaraKuri.
Fair Means or Foul
- Inflict a status ailment upon a Kemono 20 times.
Fusion Conjuror
- Conjure a fusion KaraKuri 50 times.
Helpful Heart
- Revive a fellow hunter online for the first time.
Hidden History
- Obtain your first document.
Human Believer
- Reach the limits of human-path affinity by modifying armor.
JacK of All Trades
- Obtain 90 seals from Nobumitsu.
KaraKuri Fortress
- Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri at Fuyufusagi Fort.
KaraKuri Isle
- Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri on NatsuKodachi Isle.
KaraKuri Minato
- Conjure 15 dragon KaraKuri in Minato.
KaraKuri Trail
- Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri along the Harugasumi Way.
Kemono at Heart
- Reach the limits of Kemono-path affinity by modifying armor.
Kemono Hunter
- Finish 30 Kemono.
Land of the Rising Sun
- Reach Azuma
Left Arm Leverager
- Activate your "hunter's arm" 30 times.
Man-Machine Master
- Use a KaraKuri attacK 100 times.
Master of the SKies
- Fly 150 meters with a glider.
Memory Rouser
- AwaKen 20 types of KaraKuri.
Mighty Marmelizer
- Finish a mighty Kemono inside 5 minutes.
Mountain Splitter
- Face the mighty Kemono.
Quintessence of Form
- Enhance one tsuKumo form to the maximum.
Snare Specialist
- Catch 100 creatures in the wilderness.
Style SeeKer
- Dye armor for the first time.
Subsistence SKills
- Complete your first food processing.
Team Hunter
- Complete 20 quests online.
Tender Touch
- Pet a small Kemono 30 times.
There are 48 trophies in Wild Hearts. While a fair number of them are easy to unlock, some will require a considerable grind.