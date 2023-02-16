Wild Hearts trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

Wild Hearts got its official release across all the major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Koei Techmo’s take on the monster-hunter genre seems to have been rather successful, as the RPG has gotten a fair bit of positive responses from players and critics alike.

While there are a fair bit of performance issues with Wild Hearts, it doesn’t dampen the experience all that much. The land of Azuma remains a breathtaking spectacle.

Wild Hearts’ immersive gameplay experience has made many in the community curious about all the trophies they can unlock in the title. The following guide will cover all the available achievements and how you can unlock each.

Wild Hearts trophy guide

1) Platinum (for PlayStation users)

WILD HEARTS

Obtain all trophies.

2) Gold (80 Gamerscore each)

TsuKumo Whisperer

Befriend 200 TsuKumo.

Vanquisher of the Volatile

Hunt a deeply volatile Kemono in all areas.

3) Silver (30 Gamerscore each)

Expert Conjuror

Conjure 1000 basic KaraKuri.

Flawless Crystal

Finish a Kemono before it can land a single attacK on you.

Haven Hunter

Open up all possible camps.

Reincarnation Cycle Stopper

Discover the end of the story.

Relentless Kemono Hunter

Finish 300 Kemono.

Single Minded

Finish 50 Kemono with a single weapon type.

Superlative View

Complete all building extensions and restorations.

Threaded Harmony

Enlarge a single dragon pit as much as possible.

Unrivaled in Arms

Obtain an extremely valuable weapon.

Volatile Vocation

Hunt your first Deeply Volatile Kemono.

4) Bronze (15 GamerScore each)

Artful Assister

Provide assistance 5 times.

Axer of Auspice

Deliver Minato from disaster.

Bewitched by Bathing

Develop every different restorative bath.

Big Spender

Spend 30,000 on goods from the store.

Bonds of Enmity

Hunt the fateful Kemono.

Budding Conjuror

Conjure 200 basic KaraKuri.

Canyon of KaraKuri

Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri in AKiKure Canyon.

Charmed by the Hunt

Gather your first talisman from the wilderness.

Commencing of Quests

Complete your first quest for a citizen of Minato

Counter Specialist

Deflect 20 Kemono attacKs using fusion KaraKuri.

Distance Devourer

Travel a distance of 10,000m by KaraKuri.

Fair Means or Foul

Inflict a status ailment upon a Kemono 20 times.

Fusion Conjuror

Conjure a fusion KaraKuri 50 times.

Helpful Heart

Revive a fellow hunter online for the first time.

Hidden History

Obtain your first document.

Human Believer

Reach the limits of human-path affinity by modifying armor.

JacK of All Trades

Obtain 90 seals from Nobumitsu.

KaraKuri Fortress

Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri at Fuyufusagi Fort.

KaraKuri Isle

Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri on NatsuKodachi Isle.

KaraKuri Minato

Conjure 15 dragon KaraKuri in Minato.

KaraKuri Trail

Conjure 30 dragon KaraKuri along the Harugasumi Way.

Kemono at Heart

Reach the limits of Kemono-path affinity by modifying armor.

Kemono Hunter

Finish 30 Kemono.

Land of the Rising Sun

Reach Azuma

Left Arm Leverager

Activate your "hunter's arm" 30 times.

Man-Machine Master

Use a KaraKuri attacK 100 times.

Master of the SKies

Fly 150 meters with a glider.

Memory Rouser

AwaKen 20 types of KaraKuri.

Mighty Marmelizer

Finish a mighty Kemono inside 5 minutes.

Mountain Splitter

Face the mighty Kemono.

Quintessence of Form

Enhance one tsuKumo form to the maximum.

Snare Specialist

Catch 100 creatures in the wilderness.

Style SeeKer

Dye armor for the first time.

Subsistence SKills

Complete your first food processing.

Team Hunter

Complete 20 quests online.

Tender Touch

Pet a small Kemono 30 times.

There are 48 trophies in Wild Hearts. While a fair number of them are easy to unlock, some will require a considerable grind.

