Wild Hearts is an upcoming action role-playing title from developers Omega Force and publishers Electronic Arts. Players take control of an unnamed hunter in the world of Azuma as they face off and hunt monsters known as the Kemono in a gorgeous game world inspired by Feudal Japan.

The title also supports cross-play and multiplayer sessions, as well as the addition of the unique "Karakuri" mechanic, which allows players to build items to assist them in combat alongside their arsenal of weapons.

This EA Originals title is scheduled for February 17, 2023, release across multiple platforms, with pre-orders being live while writing this article. Read on to learn more about these bonuses in detail.

Pre-Order bonuses for Wild Hearts include stickers and an emote

Pre-ordering either Edition of the game will give players access to the following in-game bonuses:

The "Ferocious Kemono" emote

"Poker Face" chat stamp

"Just Woke Up" chat stamp

"Praying" chat stamp

"Besties" chat stamp

"Sleepy" chat stamp

The benefits seem primarily cosmetic in nature and do not provide any unfair advantages to players pre-ordering the title.

What are the various editions of Wild Hearts?

Wild Hearts has two versions to purchase - the base Standard edition and the Karakuri Edition. Both retail for $69.99 and $89.99 on PC, respectively. The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game cost an additional $10.00 over the PC prices.

While both versions include the base game, certain additional items are included in the Karakuri edition. Both of them are detailed below:

1) Standard Edition

The benefits of pre-ordering the Standard Edition, detailed (Image via Electronic Arts)

A complete copy of the base game.

Ferocious Kemono emote. (pre-order bonus)

5 chat stickers: Poker Face, Just Woke Up, Praying, Besties, and Sleepy. (pre-order bonus)

2) Karakuri Edition

The Karakuri edition in-game bonuses, detailed (Image via Electronic Arts)

A complete copy of the base game.

Ferocious Kemono emote. (pre-order bonus)

5 chat stickers: Poker Face, Just Woke Up, Praying, Besties, and Sleepy. (pre-order bonus)

3 additional emotes - Fighting Spirit, Grovel, and Conch.

A decorative Tsukumo Lantern.

A complete armor set of the Karakuri Samurai.

A complete armor set of the Karakuri Ninja.

While the bonuses are primarily cosmetic, the two armor sets included in the more expensive Karakuri edition may affect game balance. However, it is too early to say so at this point.

When and where can gamers play Wild Hearts?

Eager players can gain full access to the game on its official launch on February 17, 2023, worldwide on all supported platforms - the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Additionally, EA Play and EA Play Pro subscribers can play the game three days before its official launch. This includes Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as well.

However, it is to be kept in mind that this early access is somewhat limited in its playability, with the game being explorable only up to the gates of Minato starting February 13 to its official launch on February 17, when it will be fully unlocked.

